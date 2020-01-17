Garden Planning 101: A Year in the Garden is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.

Homebuyer Panel with real estate and mortgage lending experts is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.

How to Start Your Own Business  is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Invasive Plant ID and Treatment is presented by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. Register in advance. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.

Piedmont Master Gardeners offers To Prune or Not to Prune?, a Garden Basics class, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

