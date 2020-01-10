Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Invasive Plant ID and Treatment is presented by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. Register in advance. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org
Literacy Volunteer Training is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan 18 at Literacy Volunteers at 233 Fourth St. NW, Suite L. literacyforall.org. (434) 977-4059.
Packing for a Family Vacation is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
Piedmont Master Gardeners offers To Prune or Not to Prune?, a Garden Basics class, from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.