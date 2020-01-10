Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Invasive Plant ID and Treatment is presented by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. Register in advance. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org

Literacy Volunteer Training is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan 18 at Literacy Volunteers at 233 Fourth St. NW, Suite L. literacyforall.org. (434) 977-4059.

Packing for a Family Vacation is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.

Piedmont Master Gardeners offers To Prune or Not to Prune?, a Garden Basics class, from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments