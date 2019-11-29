Building a Budget seminar is offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. uvacreditunion.org. (434) 964-2001.
The Center is going to be presenting Try It Out Tuesday with lunch provided and information about the different programs and classes offered from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Healthy and Mindful Holiday Eating is from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Fifth Season Gardening is going to be offering wreath workshops from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $55 includes all materials. A Winter Wonderland Fairy Garden Workshop for children older than 4 is from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. $20 includes all materials. Creating the Perfect Holiday Centerpiece is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. $35 includes all materials. 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance fifthseasongardening.com/stores/charlottesville. (434) 293-2332.
Literacy Volunteers is going to be offering volunteer tutor training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Register in advance at literacyforall.org. (434) 977-3838.
Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters offers its last packing class of the year with Packing 201: Packing in Hard-sided Luggage at 11 a.m. Dec. 7. 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
