Coaches vs. Cancer week hits close to home for UVa families

Fight the fight.
That’s the mantra Lauren Hagans, a former Virginia women’s basketball player, uses in her daily life. Hagans, who is married to Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, underwent a battle with breast cancer before fighting the fight and being deemed cancer free in March.
Hagans also is good friends with Kwamina Williford, a lawyer and the wife of Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Jason Williford. Kwamina Williford was diagnosed with breast cancer in August, just months after the UVa men's basketball team won the national championship.
She underwent a mastectomy in September and the doctors believe they’ve removed all of the cancer. She’s still monitoring her body, but currently, she fought the fight and doesn’t need chemo or radiation.
Hagans and Williford fought hard to regain their health against a terrible disease.
“I truly believe that adversity and these challenges happen for a reason,” Williford said. “God doesn’t put anything before us that we can’t handle. It builds us up for something bigger.”
This week, Hagans and Williford are working toward that something bigger.
They’re among the members of the UVa coaching family joining forces this week to spearhead a Coaches vs. Cancer campaign. The fundraiser is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches that’s gone on across the country since 1993. Virginia selected Jan. 20-26 as its Coaches vs. Cancer week this year.
The week is designed to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society. Donations to the Cavaliers’ cause this week go to pediatric cancer. The program’s goal is to raise $50,000.
Pediatric cancer serves as a worthwhile cause that also aligns with Hagans’ adopted mantra of fight the fight. Hagans and Williford were adults when they received their diagnosis, and those results still shook them. Raising money for pediatric cancer helps those who can’t always fight their own fight.
“I know how I felt receiving the call when it was me, and I’ve lived 43 years,” Williford said. “I can’t imagine parents receiving that call for such an innocent child in this world who pretty has their whole life ahead of them.”
Hagans and Williford both willingly told their story to many this week in hopes of building awareness for not just breast cancer or pediatric cancer, but all types of cancer. Hagans mentioned Tony Bennett’s program pillars acting as a guiding principle for not only the men’s basketball team but also the entire Virginia athletic community.
“We’ve tried to come together in the spirit of teamwork and servanthood to do something for the larger community because we have the platform and the resources to do so,” Hagans said. “It was something that we were really happy to get together to do.”
Both Hagans and Williford showed tremendous strength during their cancer battles. Hagans went through her entire ordeal without telling her two young sons she had the disease. She credited that decision as motivation to get out of bed each morning.
In addition to inspiring her sons, she spent time around the football facility during her battle to encourage players on the football team. The Cavaliers knew what she was going through, and yet she still found a way to stop by the facility and greet the players.
Hagans and Williford fought the fight, and they’re still serving as activists through this campaign and other awareness measures. While they’ve fought valiantly, the battle hasn’t been without struggles. Being treated for cancer isn’t easy, and it helps to have support of loved ones.
Rachel Curtis, the wife of men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis, serves as a support system for both Hagans and Williford. She’s close with both, and she did her best to spend time with both during their struggles. With the coaches frequently traveling for recruiting and games, it can be tough to be a coach’s wife raising two sons and battling cancer. That’s when Curtis does her best to step in and support the two.
Curtis considers the two inspirational, and while she values the donations this week, she also believes telling stories about cancer’s impact to raise awareness carries tremendous importance. Hagans and Williford both benefited from early detection, and all three women stressed the benefits of getting a mammogram. They hope their stories can encourage others to take early detection seriously.
“Sharing stories is much more impactful,” Curtis said. “Since Lauren and Kwamina were so brave and courageous to do that, I think it will really go a long way in helping people.”
This week means a lot to all three, as they value family and children while also having first-hand experience either fighting cancer or supporting loved ones fighting cancer.
“They both have two boys,” Curtis said. “I have two boys, and we’ve just talked about, you can’t imagine getting that call about your child. To be able to raise money for something like fighting pediatric cancer, I can’t think of anything better to do.”
