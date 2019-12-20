Avila Mugshot

Edward Montoya Avila

 Albemarle County Police Department

An Albemarle County man is charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault of a minor in relation with two burglaries in the county earlier this month.

County police said they have arrested Edward Montoya Avila, 19, in the break-ins of two homes in the area of Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive over the weekend of Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

Items were taken from one house during the break-ins and a minor was sexually assaulted at the other, police said.

Avila is charged with two counts of felony burglary of an occupied dwelling, one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor and misdemeanor petit larceny. He is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police ask that anyone with information about incidents contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

