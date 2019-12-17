ROCK AND MORE

Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Front Porch Night at Peloton Station with Rick Olivarez Trio: 7-9 p.m., Peloton Station, free.

Honky Tonk Holiday Party with Charlie and the 45s: 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, $25, $20 advance.

Stray Fossa: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

DANCE

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international rumba, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com or The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.

