WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Jim Waive: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Diner, no cover.

Junior Moments: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Jam: 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, no cover.

Sunset Sail: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Ben Hernandez & Gabe Robey: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

THEATER

”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

DANCE

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

Richmond Ballet: Full-length program of four dances, 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $23, $17 seniors and students.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com or The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.

