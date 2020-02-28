Matthews set to appear on ‘GMA’

Dave Matthews is scheduled to be a guest on “Good Morning America” Monday morning on ABC with Clete Barrett Smith, his “If We Were Giants” co-author. The program begins at 7 a.m. weekdays on ABC.

The new book, illustrated by Antonio Javier Caparo, is set to be published Tuesday by Disney-Hyperion.

Written for ages 8 to 12, “If We Were Giants” follows the adventures of Kirra, who lives in a community inside a dormant volcano.

Also scheduled to appear are actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Learn more online at abc.com/shows/good-morning-america.

Harry, Bon Jovi work on charity single

LONDON — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games — a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.

The prince and the popstar greeted each other at the studio where the Beatles recorded a string of their iconic albums.

Bon Jovi was re-recording his 2019 single “Unbroken’’ in aid of the foundation that oversees the sporting event founded by Harry. The song was created to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The pair were seen in a recording booth wearing headphones. Bon Jovi had a guitar.

“We’ve been gargling next door, so we’re ready to go,” Harry told an engineer.

From staff and wire reports

