"Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary" will be screened at 7 p.m. March 12 at Vinegar Hill Theatre.

It's the final public screening of the film, which made its world premiere at the Virginia Film Festival in 2018, before the DVD version will be released March 13. 

Producer Jerry Williams will lead question-and-answer time after the screening. He will share stories about getting the film made, including enlisting director John Waters' help in securing permission of a clip from Al Jazeera. 

Dirtwoman was the longtime nickname of Donnie Corker, a colorful cross-dressing Richmond personality who ran for mayor, posed for a pinup calendar and was honored with a front-page obituary tribute in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The film's title refers to the way Corker's mother pronounced spinal meningitis, which Corker contracted as an infant. He raised more than $20,000 for Richmond food banks with his Hamaganza "Hams for the Hamless" campaign.

The event is $12. Learn more at lighthousestudio.org and DirtwomanDoc.com.

