Art Events
Second Street Gallery accepts submissions through June 1 in the annual Teeny Tiny Trifecta exhibition. Details at secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Friends of the Fluvanna County Library seeks entries in its second Altered Book Exhibition. Local artists are asked to create works of fantasy, beauty or whimsy by starting with a book and reimagining it into a work of art. Exhibits are to be dropped off March 16 to 21 at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra. The exhibit will run March 23 to April 4. (434) 589-1400.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection offers a Gallery Tour with artist Brian Robinson of “tithuyit: moving with the rhythm of the stars” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. (434) 244-0234.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Gallery: Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. (434) 977-3900.
Scottsville Center for the Arts & the Natural Environment: Reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 531 Valley St. in Scottsville. svilleartsand nature.org. (434) 286-2806.
Exhibits
ALC Copies: Works by Sue Landes are on display through February. 156 Carlton Road, Suite 104. (434) 295-2679.
Annie Gould Gallery: Jewelry by Chuxin Zhang and paintings by Cecci Schultz and Annie Waldrop are on display through March 8. Gordonsville. (540) 832-6352.
The Center: ”Favorites,” an invitational exhibition of paintings by Randy Baskerville, Mike McGurk, Terry Coffee, Julia Lesnichy, Joan Dreicer, Brent Ruffner and William Snow, on display through February. (434) 977-5453.
Charlottesville Tango on Water Street: ”Stillness,” works by David Currier, on display through March. 208 E. Water St. (434) 981-6258.
Connaughton Gallery at McIntire School of Commerce: ”encrypted metamorphosis,” works by Deborah Davis and Craig Snodgrass, is on display through March 6. (434) 243-2049.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Woodworks by Mike Sorge are on display through February. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
Crozet Library: ”Fragile Eden,” underwater photography by Gary Powell, on display through Feb. 25. (434) 823-4050.
Fralin Mseum of Art: ”The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles” and “Figures of Memory” are on display through May 24; “Selected Works from the Alan Groh-Buzz Miller Collection” is on display through April 26. (434) 924-3592.
Great Harvest Bread Cafe: A mural, “Love,” has been painted on the front glass windows by students of Albemarle High School, Monticello High School, The Covenant School and St. Anne’s-Belfield School and will remain through February. 1701 Allied Lane. (434) 202-7813.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “tithuyit: moving with the rhythm of the stars,” works by Brian Robinson, on display through May 31. “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” on display through April 5. (434) 244-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Time,” works by Anne Lyne, John McCarthy and Ana Rendich, on display through March 1. (434) 973-5566.
McGuffey Art Center: “Fiber Transformed,” works by Mary Beth Bellah, Jayne Gaskins, Lotta Helleberg, Jill Jensen, Jill Kerttula, Lorie McCown and Wrenn Slocum, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Arts Beyond the Streets,” a Black Power Station collaborative exhibit, in the Lower Hall Galleries; works by Nate Szarmach in the Upper North Hall Gallery; and works by Alison Thomas in the Upper South Hall Gallery on display through March 1. (434) 295-7973.
Mudhouse Coffee Roasters, Downtown Charlottesville: “Du Temps Perdu,” works by Brian Geiger, on display through March 30. (434) 882-5008.
New Dominion Bookshop: “A Tribute to Eloise,” works by watercolorists, on display through February. (434) 295-2552.
Over the Moon Bookstore: ”Inviting Intuition,” paintings by Marca-Maria Boggiano, are on display through March 31. 2025 Library Ave. (434) 823-1144.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Gallery: ”Portals,” works by Marie Mennes in the South Gallery, and “Bloom: In Honor of the Centennial Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” works by Bolanle Adeboye, Stacey Evans, Aaron Eichorst, Lara Call Gastinger, John Grant, Sam Gray, Diana Hale, Lou Haney, Barbara Shenefield and Annie Temmink in the North Gallery opens Friday and remains on display through April 8. (434) 977-3900.
Scottsville Center for the Arts & the Natural Environment: ”Grow Oyster Reefs” opens from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and can be seen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 17. 531 Valley St. in Scottsville. svilleartsandnature.org. (434) 286-2806.
Second Street Gallery: ”By the Strength of Their Skin,” works by female Aboriginal artists. in the Main Gallery; Dove Gallery features “Nature Tells Its Own Story,” works by Tanya Minhas on display through March. (434) 977-7284
Spring Street Boutique: “Be the Greatest Version of Yourself,” oils on canvas by Tomie Deng, on display through March. (434) 975-1200.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church: ”Nature,” paintings by Billie Williams, on display through Feb. 23. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: ”Expressions in Color,” pastels by Piedmont Pastelists, are on display through March 5. (434) 924-5527.
Uplift Thrift Store: Works by John Trippel are on display through February. 600 Concord Ave. (434) 982-8949.
Westminster-Canterbury Gallery Walk: New Orleans Mardi Gras posters and memorabilia from the collections of Nancy Beck, Ginger Meislahn and Ruth Wadlington are on display through February. (434) 972-2622.
Woodberry Forest School — Baker Gallery: “in context,” works by Madeline Rhondeau-Rhodes, on display through March 7. (540) 661-6018.
Ongoing
Afton Mountain Vineyards: Oil paintings by Page Peyton. (540) 456-8667.
Albemarle County Courthouse: New Works Exhibit by the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild. (434) 823-5695.
Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire: Works by students of Albemarle County Public Schools on display at 401 McIntire Road. (434) 296-5820.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 205-4795.
Cuppa Joe Café: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino. 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. (434) 906-4172.
“The Defenders”: Anti-pipeline sculpture created by Mark Schwenk and Cheryl Langlais is on display next to the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (434) 361-1296.
Fluvanna Art Association exhibits its members’ works at several locations: Atlantic Union Bank, works by Beverly Bowman; Charlottesville Courthouse, works by Betty Scholl; Fluvanna County Library, works by Windy Payne; Dentistry at Nahor, works by many FAA members; Gallery 527, works by Susan Lang, Hella Viola, Linda Bethke, Jane Prete and Catherine Hamilton; Fluvanna County Government Offices, works by Windy Payne; Sweet Art Emporium, works by Wendy Custer, Windy Payne, Linda Staiger, Maria Carter, Kae Winsett and Erika Mitchell; Trinity Presbyterian Church, works by Nance Stamper; Angell’s School of Dance, works by Janet Rugari and Catherine Hamilton; Fork Union Community Center, works by Windy Payne; Drs. Douglas & Victoria Weiss, works by Page Gifford. (434) 589-2725.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Oriforme,” sculpture by Jean Arp, on display in front of the museum and Object Study Gallery available in the museum at 155 Rugby Road. Online Collection catalog on display at virginia.edu/artmuseum. (434) 924-3592.
Frederick Nichols Studio: Paintings and silkscreen prints by Frederick Nichols. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Grace Estate Winery: Works by the Blue Ridge Art Guild. Crozet. (434) 823-1486.
Graves International Art: “Masters of Contemporary Art,” an exhibit of works by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dali, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Phillip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miro, Josef Albers and others, on display from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 306 E. Jefferson St. (434) 202-8087.
Greenwood Gourmet Market: Oil paintings by Page Peyton on display on U.S. 250 west in Greenwood. (540) 456-6431.
Horbaly Orthodontics: Works by Albemarle High School AP art students. 240 Hydraulic Ridge Road, Suite 202. (434) 973-6542.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” an installation chronicling the history of the Jefferson School, on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
Linwood A. Rhodes Wildlife Art Gallery on the grounds of the Greene County Historical Society Museum Complex: Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-1834.
RC Art Gallery: Works by Ruby Canody on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1876 Craigs Store Road in Afton. rubycanodygallery.com. (540) 456-6262.
Reynard Florence Vineyard: Oil paintings and pastels by Diane Velasco and prints by Carl Prober. Meet Prober between 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays to discuss his work. 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
University of Virginia: “Kings of Freedom,” graffiti art on panels of the Berlin Wall, is on display in the Library Quad adjacent to the Alderman Library and the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. (434) 989-1745.
