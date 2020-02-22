» Layla Bouber, an eighth-grade student at Henley Middle School, won the Albemarle County Annual Spelling Bee for the third consecutive year. After 21 rounds with 21 students who won their individual school championships, Bouber spelled “sotto voce” and “resiliency” correctly for the win. Ingrid Flaherty, a seventh-grade student at Burley Middle School, took second place. Maximillian Alhusen from Brownsville Elementary School, Sophia Aylor from Woodbrook Elementary School, Louis DeFranzo from Agnor-Hurt Elementary School and Hayden Castle from Meriwether Lewis Elementary School also qualified to join Bouber and Flaherty at the Regional Spelling Bee, which will include champions from public and private schools throughout Central Virginia.
» Elizabeth R. Varon, professor of history at the University of Virginia, has been awarded the 2020 Lincoln Prize by Gettysburg College and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Varon was recognized for her book “Armies of Deliverance: A New History of the Civil War.”
» Rob Corradi and Jesse Lynch of Charlottesville have been selected as members of the Class of 2020 Political Leadership Program by The Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia. The 10-month program focuses on Virginia politics and governing, policy issues and solutions, regional needs and ethical servant leadership.
