Local students in the DMR Adventures program won a national Freddie G Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta. Soren Corbett will be called back for future Broadway Junior shoots for how-to choreography videos. Justin Parker and Haven Teachman were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars.
Erin Seagers, a third-year student at the University of Virginia School of Law, has been named the 2020 recipient of the Gregory H. Swanson Award, named for UVa and the Law School’s first black student. The award recognizes students who demonstrate courage, perseverance and a commitment to justice within the community.
