When audience members settle into their seats this weekend for Live Arts’ new production of “The Humans,” moments from family holiday meals won’t exactly be distant memories. Gathering with the extended Blake family for a Thanksgiving dinner served on what director Francine Smith calls “card tables and folding chairs and Chinet plates” dives into the complexity of family dynamics and the concept that there’s no place like home, no matter where that may be.
“I think everybody’s going to come away with something different,” Smith said. “It’s a comedy, and it has pathos in it.”
Brigid Blake is hosting Thanksgiving dinner for three generations of her Irish Catholic family, which isn’t crazy about the idea that Brigid is living with her much older boyfriend, Richard. Their sparsely furnished Chinatown apartment offers plastic chairs and a folding table in way of hospitality.
The family members embrace their roots and religious heritage with varying degrees of enthusiasm; when mom Deirdre gives daughter Brigid a statuette of the Virgin Mary for her apartment, Brigid tucks it into a drawer.
“Brigid is the youngest, rebellious one, and I think a lot of daughters can relate to that,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, Erik, Brigid’s father, has lost his job and his pension. He and Deirdre have been withholding that news from Brigid and her lawyer sister, Aimee, whose own challenges include ulcerative colitis and a painful recent breakup.
Smith’s cast includes fellow founding Live Arts member Larry Goldstein as Erik, Meg Hoover as Momo, Geri Schirmer as Deirdre, Lena Malcolm as Aimee, Madeline Walker as Brigid and Johnny Butcher as Richard.
The creative team includes producer Karen Pape, assistant director Tim White, production stage manager Liz Howard, scenic designer Gwyn Gilliam, lighting designer Jackson Key, sound designer Kathleen Mueller, costume designer Anna Lien, properties designer and set dresser Jen Lawless, assistant properties designer Deborah Jackson and dramaturg Suzy Cincinnati.
“We’ve got a good cast and a good crew,” Smith said. “Building the set was challenging, because we have two floors and a big spiral staircase.”
Set challenges included making sure there was room for a wheelchair on each floor for the family’s grandmother.
A production about family ties is a meaningful choice for opening Live Arts’ 30th season, and Smith, who has been there since the beginning, said she’s “glad I get to do this. Whoever thought we’d be here 30 years later?”
This production is Smith’s 58th show for Live Arts.
“It has just been amazing,” Smith said. “It has been a positive journey, and Live Arts has been my home.”
