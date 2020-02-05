Firefighters from several local departments battled a Wednesday night fire in a North Garden nursing home. Authorities said everyone in the home got out safely and there were no injuries reported.
Fire departments sent nine tanker trucks to provide water to fight the blaze that gutted the Pine Grove Adult Home on North Garden Lane, according to scanner traffic. They also set up hoses across U.S. 29, blocking one lane of the northbound highway.
Preliminary reports from the scene indicated that fire burned through a portion of the roof of the structure.
Residents of the facility will be housed in separate buildings on the same property, according to a news release.
