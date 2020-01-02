An apparent fire in a heating and cooling system on the roof of an office building at the University of Virginia Research Park forced an evacuation Thursday morning.

Local fire units from the Seminole Trail and Hollymead stations responded to the scene at 1000 Research Park Boulevard around noon.

They raised towers from their trucks to address the fire, which had caused smoke to billow around the building. 

No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials on the scene. 

This story will be updated.

