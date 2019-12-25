This New Year’s Eve, you can party with a president and another president’s bodyguard. And if that’s not exciting enough, drop by the Omni Charlottesville Hotel to see an entertainer who has completed a marathon while juggling.
First Night Virginia is bringing new performers and returning favorites to the Omni, The Front Porch, The Haven, Christ Episcopal Church, Holy Comforter Roman Catholic Church and other venues starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
First Night Virginia’s president, Drake Van de Castle, said revelers can expect a mix of new attractions and time-honored favorites in this year’s community New Year’s Eve celebration.
The popular Bubble Wrap Stomp is back. Head to the Omni’s Small Ballroom at 6:15 p.m. to indulge in a noisy farewell to 2019 that’s reminiscent of the fireworks popular in many countries at the dawn of a new year.
The Jesse Joyner Juggling Show is at 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Omni. The Richmond performer blends juggling, comedy, audience participation and just enough risk — think juggling chainsaws and stuff that’s on fire — into an act for all ages.
Chihamba will bring vibrant African dance and storytelling to Meade Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 4 and 5:15 p.m. in a performance that appeals to all ages.
Albemarle Pipes and Drums will be at the church a little later, at 7:45 and 9 p.m.
“Bagpipes need a certain kind of space, because they’re not quiet,” Van de Castle said with a chuckle. “They’ve been a staple for a long time, but they’re going to have dancers with them this time.”
Bent Theatre serves up its homegrown improv comedy at 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. in the sanctuary space at The Haven.
“Even though it’s the same group, it’s never the same show twice,” he said.
Blue Ridge Irish Music School will show off dance and music skills there at 4 and 5:15 p.m. Also at The Haven will be Skyline Harmony Chorus, which takes a cappella singing for women’s voices into a variety of entertaining directions.
Singer-songwriter Kat Somers will perform at 4 and 5:15 p.m. at The Front Porch, where Susan Munson’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase will welcome Michael McConkey to the stage at 7 p.m., followed by John Kelly at 7:30 p.m., Anne O’Brien at 8 p.m., Munson at 8:30 p.m., Aaron Evans at 9 p.m., Ralph Rush at 9:30 p.m. and Scott T at 10 p.m.
“That has been a popular venue for singer-songwriters,” Van de Castle said.
New this year is a performance of Christmas carols and other seasonal favorites by Harrisonburg’s Mosaic Handbell Ensemble. Listen to the bells at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. in the Omni’s Large Ballroom. “We’ve never had anything quite like this,” Van de Castle said.
Make plans to go back to the Large Ballroom at 10:15 and 11:30 p.m. to enjoy Jen Tal and the Huzband. Jen Tal will serve up soul and more with her percussionist husband, Jacob Tal; Jon Goff, a Hackensaw Boys alumnus, on bass; and University of Virginia alumnus Dave Bartok on lead guitar.
“She’s got a wonderful voice, and they’ll bring a nice mix of soul and funk to ring in the new year,” Van de Castle said.
Holy Comforter Catholic Church is the place to hear Mira Vocal Ensemble at 7:45 and 9 p.m.
Local films and shorts will be screened at 4 p.m. at Light House Studio at Vinegar Hill Theatre. At 5:15 and 6:30 p.m., fans can see two of Lorenzo Dickerson’s documentaries of local African American history, “Albemarle’s Black Classrooms” and “Color Line of Scrimmage.”
Speaking of history, author, actor and historian Bob O’Connor will bring his popular program about Ward Hill Lamon, Abraham Lincoln’s loyal bodyguard, to the Omni’s James Monroe Room at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tom Pitz, who has portrayed Thomas Jefferson since 1987, will present “Thomas Jefferson, the ‘American Sphinx’’’ at 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m. in the same space.
“People seem to enjoy these historical characters,” Van de Castle said. “Some people come back several times to hear” O’Connor, he said.
Having fewer venues makes it easier for families to park once and walk to all the events they want. To make it even easier, parking is free in the Market Street and Water Street parking garages.
Wristbands may be purchased online until Monday, when they become available at First Night headquarters at the Omni.
If you’d like to attend First Night Virginia for free, you’ve got two options.
Sign up to volunteer for the event, and you’ll be given a wristband.
The other way to get a free wristband is to donate blood at the American Red Cross blood drive between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Omni. The blood drives started small, in blood mobiles outdoors, but moving the effort inside out of the cold has yielded 50 or more pints on the holiday, Van de Castle said.
If you’re buying wristbands online, you’ll pay $18 for adult admission, $7 for children and $43 for family packs that include wristbands for two adults and two children. Buying them in advance is recommended, as the prices will go up once FNV HQ opens at the Omni.
