While many of us have just had a Thanksgiving feast and are getting ready to put a lavish Christmas meal on the table, many others in our communities don’t have that luxury. One out of every eight children and one out of every 12 adults in the Blue Ridge struggle with hunger. Since 1981, The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has been striving to help those who struggle with hunger and serve neighbors in need without judgement, making sure families have enough food on the table.
“We are here when our neighbors need us,” said Abena Foreman-Trice, media and community relations manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).
Perhaps the numbers tell the tale of what the food bank does best. Headquartered in Verona and with distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Winchester, the BRAFB serves 103,500 people on a monthly basis. Annually, the organization distributes 22 million meals and is helped by countless volunteers who contribute more than 30,000 hours of their time.
And they do it because it’s needed.
“Everyone should have access to enough healthy food,” Foreman-Trice said. “Hunger is unacceptable, and that’s why we work to broaden access to food assistance for all of those in need.”
Food that gets donated makes its way to the distribution warehouses, and then is sent to local partners — food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and schools, to name just a few. The BRAFB does that year-round.
“Hunger never takes a holiday break,” Foreman-Trice said.
Annually, the BRAFB partners with Kroger and several media organizations in its service area during the Holiday Food Drive, which this year runs from mid-November to Saturday. Throughout the area, shoppers at numerous locations can donate non-perishable food items, which will make their way to those in need.
“This is the 13th year for the Holiday Food Drive,” Foreman-Trice said. “Community food drives like this one are an important way to engage those who want to help. Food donated through community food drives make up 3% of our annual food donations. That doesn’t seem like much, but that 3% represents 800,000 pounds of food.”
Providing food for those who can use a helping hand is not just about making sure they consume enough calories. It’s also about making sure the food is wholesome.
“We strive to provide nutritious food in order to nourish life. Individuals who experience food insecurity also tend to struggle more with food-related illnesses, such as heart disease or hypertension compared to their food-secure counterparts,” Foreman-Trice said.
Foreman-Trice is encouraged that year over year the number of pounds of fresh produce distributed by the BRAFB keeps growing. This year the BRAFB distributed 7.2 million pounds of fresh produce, which is donated by local farmers, gardeners, large-scale growers and even out-of-state growers.
“We have the capacity to quickly and safely distribute fresh produce to our partner agencies — the pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters on the front lines of serving neighbors in need,” said Foreman-Trice.
The spokesperson feels blessed that the BRAFB gets so much support from within the communities it serves. Not only are food drives extremely important, but, during Giving Tuesday, the BRAFB was able to secure more than 300,000 donated meals on just that day, surpassing the goal of 200,000 meals. Local grocery stores help year-round as well, rounding up receipts and donating the difference to the food bank.
“We advocate for strong policies that help those we serve,” said Foreman-Trice. “One way we do this is by asking communities to contact their elected officials and raise their voices on behalf of individuals and families who struggle with hunger.
“It is important that we are able to respond to food assistance needs when they arise. Together, with our partner agencies, volunteers and supporters, we can continue to have a positive impact in our communities by helping to nourish lives.”
If you are interested in learning more about the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, its programs or how to become a volunteer, visit its website at brafb.org
