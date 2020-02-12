Love is in the air for fans of music, dance and film. Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday night this year, which means more convenient entertainment options. Whatever you love, someone has prepared a thoughtful way to celebrate it.
‘Love Luxe’ at The Front Porch
Lifelong friends Richelle Claiborne and Ezra Hamilton will be teaming up for “Love Luxe,” an evening of duets, at 8 p.m. Friday at The Font Porch.
The popular vocalists will perform with a band featuring Vic Brown on bass, Eric Johnson on keyboards and Logan Siedler on drums.
Claiborne, no stranger to headlining shows of original songs and spoken-word poetry, previously has presented “The Richelle Show” and “Black Music Excellence Through the Ages.”
Hamilton has been based since 2010 in the Pittsburgh area, where he performs with his show band, Hit Play 304, and Ezra & The Reletivs, which performs his original music. Tickets are $20 at the door and $18 in advance. Get them online at frontporchcville.org.
‘Romance’ at Charlottesville Ballet
The latest “UpFront: Evening of Romance” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and again at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Charlottesville Ballet.
There will be dance performances in the intimate theater space, not to mention hors d’oeuvres from The Shebeen Pub and Braai and wines from DuCard Vineyards.
Tickets are $25 to $15; get them online at charlottesvilleballet.org/romance or dial (434) 973-2555.
Waltzes at Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Want an event that combines music and dance? Wes Swing’s Fern Hill Series at Fry’s Spring Beach Club will serve up an evening of live waltzes. Arrive at 7 p.m. Friday and plan to take the short waltz lesson at 7:15 p.m. The music and dancing will get started at 8 p.m.
Listen for performances by Devon Sproule, Diane Cluck, Paul Curreri, Spectator Bird and Swing. Beer and wine can be purchased.
Tickets will be $20 at the door; they’re $15 in advance.
For the love of France
If you love films, or simply love hearing spoken French, the University of Virginia French Film Festival will present screenings Thursday through Sunday in a variety of locations.
UVa’s Department of French is sponsoring a festival that’s filled with free screenings of French films and energetic interdisciplinary discussion. Post-screening receptions will give film fans a chance to talk about what they’ve seen.
Expect a screening of “La Haine (Hate)” by Matthieu Kassovitz (1995) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nau Hall Auditorium 101; “Dilili a Paris” (2018) by Michel Ocelot at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Library; “Varda par Agnes” (2019) and “Visages, villages (Faces, Places)” (2017) by Agnes Varda at 7 p.m. Saturday at Violet Crown Charlottesville; and “Deux hours, une nuit (Two Days, One Night)” by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne at 2 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Hall, Room 402.
Admission is free. Stop somewhere after your screening for a hot cup of coffee and a crisp pastry, and your holiday evening is complete. For details, go to facebook.com/UVaFrenchFilm Festival/.
