Former Virginia men's lacrosse coach Jim “Ace” Adams has died, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 91 years old. Adams died on Sunday in Charlottesville, according to the school.
Adams was named the head coach of the Virginia men's lacrosse program in 1978. In 15 seasons, he set the standard for ACC wins with a then-record 137 victories and led the Cavaliers to five conference titles.
“Coach Adams' impact on UVa lacrosse has been profound, lasting much longer than the 15 years he coached here in Charlottesville,” Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany said in a release. “As the head coach of our program, he led Virginia to a consistently high level of success while also being widely respected for his integrity and sportsmanship. He was a true Hall of Famer as both a coach and player. I am a better coach for having spent time with Jim these past three years, learning from him and reveling in his stories of both his playing and coaching career.”
At the time of his retirement following the 1992 season, Adams' 284 career victories were an NCAA Division I record. In Adams’ 15 seasons at Virginia, his players earned 70 All-America accolades and 58 All-ACC honors.
“The lacrosse world lost an icon this week with the passing of Jim 'Ace' Adams,” former Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Dom Starsia said. “In my lifetime in the game, I am not sure that anyone was more respected. He was a great player, a Hall of Fame coach, a true gentleman and I will forever cherish the friendship we developed during my years here in Charlottesville. He and his wife Betty could not have been more welcoming to me and my family upon our arrival in 1992.
"Over numerous lunches with Gene Corrigan, Doyle Smith and Bob Sandell, a trip to visit with Dick Edell and all the games over these recent years, I listened to a lot of Hopkins stories and enjoyed every minute. He is irreplaceable and I miss him already.”
A 1950 graduate of Johns Hopkins, Adams helped the Blue Jays win the 1947, 1948, 1949 1950 USILA national championships as a midfielder. He never lost a game as collegiate player.
Adams started his coaching career as the head coach at his high school alma mater, St. Paul’s School in Brooklandville, Maryland, from 1951-53. After his stint at St. Paul’s, Adams began working as insurance salesmen as he continued to play lacrosse with the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club until 1956. After serving as head coach of the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club in 1957, Adams was named the head coach at Army in 1958.
In 12 seasons at West Point, he won four USILA national championships. Adams also spent eight seasons as the head coach at Penn, leading the Quakers to their highest ranking ever up to that point. In 2011, Penn named its practice lacrosse field “Ace” Adams Field, the first facility at Penn named after a former coach.
Adams is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jane Sparks Adams, his five daughters and their husbands, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
