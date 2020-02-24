McIntire Botanical Garden hosts the Ian Robertson Legacy Lectureship with keynote speaker Mikyoung Kim presenting “Reclaiming the City: A Focus on Human-Centered Design” and including a vendors' market and silent auction from 12:30 to 4 p.m. March 8 at Farmington Country Club. Register in advance at mcintirebotanicalgarden.org. (434) 953-0050.
Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts its Spring Lecture Series on four consecutive Thursdays in March. Tim McCoy presents “Pesticides and Pollinators: What Gardeners Should Know” at 7 p.m. March 5 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Doug Tallamy presents “Nature’s Best Hope: Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem in the Home Landscape” at 7 p.m. March 12 in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. Keith Nevinson presents “Year-round Vegetable Gardening” at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Robyn Puffenbarger presents “Robins to Raptors: Observing Birds in Our Backyards” at 7 p.m. March 26. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events. (434) 989-1879.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.