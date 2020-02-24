McIntire Botanical Garden hosts the Ian Robertson Legacy Lectureship with keynote speaker Mikyoung Kim presenting “Reclaiming the City: A Focus on Human-Centered Design” and including a vendors' market and silent auction from 12:30 to 4 p.m. March 8 at Farmington Country Club. Register in advance at mcintirebotanicalgarden.org. (434) 953-0050.

Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts its Spring Lecture Series on four consecutive Thursdays in March. Tim McCoy presents “Pesticides and Pollinators: What Gardeners Should Know” at 7 p.m. March 5 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Doug Tallamy presents “Nature’s Best Hope: Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem in the Home Landscape” at 7 p.m. March 12 in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. Keith Nevinson presents “Year-round Vegetable Gardening” at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Robyn Puffenbarger presents “Robins to Raptors: Observing Birds in Our Backyards” at 7 p.m. March 26. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events. (434) 989-1879.

Tags

Load comments