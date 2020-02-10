Piedmont Master Gardeners will host the Garden Basics seminar Soil, Mulch and Compost from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
Potting Party: Seed Starting Workshop is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.
Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Al Cire presenting Invasive Plants in State Parks during its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area’s Education Building at 1780 Earlysville Road.
