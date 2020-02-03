Piedmont Landscape Association Annual Seminar is from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. Details and registration at piedmontlandscape.org.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will host the Garden Basics seminar Soil, Mulch and Compost from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

Potting Party: Seed Starting Workshop is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.

Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Al Cire presenting Invasive Plants in State Parks during its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at Ivy Creek Natural Area’s Education Building at 1780 Earlysville Road.

