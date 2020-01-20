Creating Bird-Friendly Environments at Home is from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 924-7756.

Garden Planning 101: A Year in the Garden is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.

Piedmont Landscape Association Annual Seminar is from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. Details and registration at piedmontlandscape.org

Tree Basics Class: Pruning is offered by Charlottesville Tree Stewards from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Northside Library.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments