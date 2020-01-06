» Creating Bird-Friendly Environments at Home is from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 924-7756.

» Piedmont Master Gardeners offers To Prune or Not To Prune?, a Garden Basics class, from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

» Virginia Master Naturalists will offer a presentation by Chris Asqith on salamander migration from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/jefferson. (434) 996-8405.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments