Children's Botanical Art Class will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.
Piedmont Landscape Association Annual Seminar is from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. Details and registration at piedmontlandscape.org.
