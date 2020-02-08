» AirRaid Juggling Club meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Venable Elementary School. juggler.bz. (434) 974-9699.
» Al-Anon or Alateen meetings can help if someone you love is drinking too much. Meeting times and locations are available at vaalanon.org or by calling (434) 972-7011. To find a meeting anywhere in the United States, call (888) 425-2666.
» Alcoholics Anonymous meeting schedules are available at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com. (434) 293-6565.
» Albemarle Charlottesville NAACP: 7 p.m. Monday. Burley Middle School. (434) 220-1493.
» Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Groups meet in Charlottesville, Crozet, Louisa and Locust Grove. Social groups for individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s or related dementias and their families meet on an ongoing basis in Charlottesville. Meeting locations and times are available at (800) 272-3900.
» American Chronic Pain Association holds support group meetings from 1 to 2 p.m. each Tuesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (516) 449-6161.
» Arts Center in Orange Photo Club: Call for times. Arts Center in Orange. (540) 672-7311.
» Blue Ridge Chapter-United Nations Association meets monthly at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church at 717 Rugby Road. una-brc.avenue.org.
» Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancing: 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy. (434) 979-0939.
» Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Church of Our Saviour. (434) 882-0605.
» Brain Aneurysm, AVM, CCM & Stroke Support Group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Virginia Health Education Resource Center at 1240 Lee St. (434) 924-2735.
» Brave Souls on Fire meets at Central Library. Call or email for times. bravesoulscville@yahoo.com or (434) 282-0102.
» Burke Brown Steppe Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. Genealogy assistance is available beginning at 10 a.m., prior to the meeting. bbsvachapter@gmail.com. (434) 825-2430.
» Central Virginia Genealogical Association meets from 10 a.m. to noon March 7 at Church of the Latter-Day Saints on Airport Road. cvga.avenue.org. (434) 962-4697.
» Central Virginia Watercolor Guild: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17. Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road. central-virginia-watercolor-guild.org. (434) 823-5695.
» Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club: Meets from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
» Charlottesville Bead Society meets from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library. (434) 973-7893
» Charlottesville Brain Injury Support Team: 6:30 p.m. March 5 at HealthSouth. (434) 962-3189 or (434) 969-4597.
» Charlottesville Camera Club meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Meeting location available by email to info@cvillecameraclub.org or (434) 971-2568.
» Charlottesville Chess Club: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. each Monday. St. Mark Lutheran Church. playingaceschess.org. (434) 296-9268.
» Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable: 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Rotunda Room of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. charlottesvillecwrt.org. (434) 971-8567.
» Charlottesville History Club meets monthly at Northside Library. Email cvillehistoryclub@gmail.com for meeting times. (434) 989-3564.
» Charlottesville Host Lions Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 25. Wood Grill Buffet. (434) 989-6289.
» Charlottesville Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Monday. Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. (434) 982-4482.
» Charlottesville Memory Café, providing opportunities for people diagnosed with early-stage memory loss and their care partners, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 3 at Sweet Haus Cupcake Café at 929 Second St. SE. (434) 973-6122.
» Charlottesville Scottish Country Dancers: 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday. Odd Fellows Hall. Introductory session 6:15 p.m. (434) 982-0525.
» Charlottesville Stamp Club: 7 p.m. Monday. Mary Williams Community Senior Center at 674 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 990-4237.
» Compassionate Friends, Piedmont Chapter: 7 p.m. Feb. 26. No religious affiliation, fees or dues. Church of Our Saviour. (434) 973-8844.
» Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
» Cunningham Active Seniors meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3. VFW at 2997 W. River Road in Scottsville. (434) 286-3835 or (434) 842-3150.
» The Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday. The Shops at Stonefield Community Room at 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
» Drop-In Bereavement Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. each Friday. The Center. (434) 817-6900.
» Essential Tremor Support Group: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at The Center. (434) 973-2510.
» Expectant Mommas Café: 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday. Great Harvest in McIntire Plaza. month10.com or (434) 960-7077.
» Families Anonymous: 7 p.m. each Monday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church. familiesanonymous.com. (434) 923-7929.
» Fluvanna County High School Classes 1960–1969 meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of odd-numbered months at The Dogwood Café at 10 Centre Court in Palmyra. (434) 286-3795.
» Fluvanna County NAACP meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 2 at the Fluvanna County Library.
» Fluvanna County Radio Control Flying Club: Meets monthly at Fluvanna County Public Library. For date and time, call (434) 842-9240.
» Hospice of the Piedmont: Bereavement support groups and workshops for different ages and those in different stages of the grief process. hopva.org or (434) 817-6900.
» Louisa Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at Betty Queen Center in Louisa. (540) 872-2394.
» Memory Café meets at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Country Cookin’ in Culpeper. (540) 547-4824.
» NAACP, Culpeper Branch: 7 p.m. Thursday. Culpeper County Library at Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper. (540) 222-1565.
» National Active and Retired Federal Employees meets at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wood Grill Buffet at 576 Branchlands Blvd. (434) 361-1326.
» National Alliance on Mental Illness Virginia-Blue Ridge/Charlottesville Chapter hosts family support group meetings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday at Region Ten at 500 Old Lynchburg Road. (434) 260-8127.
» National Organization for Women Charlottesville Chapter meets monthly. cvillenow.avenue.org. or (434) 977-6614.
» Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG): 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Monday. Friends Meeting House. pflagblueridge.org, lyndele@gmail.com or (434) 923-9950.
» Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 7 at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra. Patients and care partners are welcome. (434) 982-4482.
» Piedmont Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 24. First Presbyterian Church on Park Street.
» Piedmont Region Antique Car Club: 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville. (434) 971-5882.
» Remembering Our Children, a bereavement support group for parents who have lost children, meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 2 at the Hospice of the Piedmont’s office at 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300. (434) 817-6900.
» Scottsville Lions Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Call for meeting locations. (434) 286-4736.
» Sierra Club Piedmont Group: For information on meetings, hikes and programs, call (434) 973-0373.
» Skyline Harmony Chorus: 6:45 p.m. each Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church. skylineharmony.org. (434) 589-2146.
» Society of American Magicians Assembly 115, “The Hocus Pocus Club of Charlottesville,” meets at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Pepsi-Cola Building at 481 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 409-2643.
» Stroke Come Back Club: Noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 21. UVa HealthSouth Rehab Hospital. (434) 244-2114.
» Taking Pounds Off Sensibly meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at Scottsville United Methodist Church. (434) 286-4736.
» Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club: Noon to 1 p.m. each Friday. Albemarle County Office Building, Room 320. vinegarhill.toastmastersclubs.org. (434) 823-4633 or (434) 817-6926.
» Virginia Arts of the Book Center: The Art Box. Details and meeting times: (434) 295-2181.
» What Wize Women Want: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21. Shadwell’s Restaurant. (434) 286-2989.
» The Women’s Initiative offers several support groups, craft circles and career coaching. Details and meeting times are available at thewomensinitiative.org. (434) 872-0047.
