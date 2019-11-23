Some gift recipients on your list are easier to shop for than others — and more fun. For dogs and cats at Central Virginia shelters and sanctuaries, many items are just a click away online, and others are as close as local stores.
Kuranda beds are a popular item at several local shelters because they give dogs and cats a comfortable place to sleep that’s not directly on the cold floor or ground. Caring for Creatures lists medium and large Kuranda dog beds on its online wish list at caringforcreatures.org, as do Nelson SPCA at nelsonspca.org and Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at caspca.org/give/wish-list/. Nelson does not need cat beds at the moment, but Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA can use some of Kuranda’s Walnut cat beds.
Nelson SPCA offers an Amazon button on its site so donors who’d like to order wish-list items on amazon.com can have them shipped directly to the shelter. So do Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA and Fluvanna SPCA.
Nelson always can use gift certificates for Tractor Supply, Walmart and Pet Food Discounters.
Madison-Greene Humane Society’s wish list, at madisongreenehumanesociety.com/our-wish-list/, also brings to mind the day-to-day needs to keep the cats more comfortable in their environment, including laundry detergent, dryer sheets, disinfecting wipes and bleach.
Other shelters welcome these items as well, and you simply can’t go wrong donating paper towels. Postage stamps and paper for printers and copiers make useful gifts, too.
And as winter draws near, ice-melting products are appreciated; just remember to check the labels to make sure the brand you select is kind to dogs’ feet.
If you’d like to donate cat and dog food, check your shelter’s site first, as several specify certain brands. Although donations of all brands of dog and cat foods are welcomed, it helps to keep pets on consistent foods when possible. Using the sites’ ordering links can help donors as well by avoiding the need to haul items to the shelters.
Caring for Creatures also lists items that can help make the shelter experience a gentler and more comforting one for dogs and cats while they wait to meet their new families. It’s wish list includes Young Living essential oils, including Lavender, Stress Away and Peace& Calming scents. Scent diffusers play an important role in keeping the anxiety level down for dogs in the indoor kennels. Medium and large dog sweaters and coats also are on the Palmyra sanctuary’s list, too.
Some items are simply fun to shop for, such as leashes, toys and treats. And don’t forget the gift of your time. A few hours a week pitching in to walk dogs or play with cats can help them become happier, calmer pets once they get to their permanent homes — a wish that remains at the top of the dogs’ and cats’ lists all year long.
