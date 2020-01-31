Heritage Theatre Festival will kick off its 2020 season in June with a production of the classic Frank Loesser musical “Guys and Dolls” in the University of Virginia’s Culbreth Theatre.
The musical, known for such songs as “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat,” will be directed by Tim Seib, who directed last year’s “Million Dollar Quartet.”
Friday’s announcement of the 46th-anniversary season includes the following productions:
• “Guys and Dolls” will be presented from June 25 to July 5 in the Culbreth, with opening night scheduled for June 26.
• “The Book Club Play” by Karen Zacarias will run from July 9 to 19 in the Culbreth. Opening night is set for July 10.
• “Blithe Spirit” by Noel Coward can be seen from July 23 to Aug. 2 in the Ruth Caplin Theatre, with opening night planned for July 24.
• The season’s final production, which will be announced at a later date, will run from July 30 through Aug. 9 in the Helms Theatre. Opening night is set for July 31.
Auditions are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 in the UVa Drama Building at 109 Culbreth Road. For complete audition information, go to heritagetheatrefestival.org.
Actors who want to audition but cannot attend on Feb. 8 should submit headshots and resumes by Feb. 15 to heritage@virginia.edu.
Theater patrons who subscribed to Heritage’s 2019 season of shows will receive subscription renewal information in March, when new subscriptions also can be purchased.
Single tickets will go on sale June 3. For information, go to heritagetheatrefestival.org.
