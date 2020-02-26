Joel de la Fuente, who appears in the Amazon TV series "The Man in the High Castle," will perform in a one-person play to help bring Heritage Theatre Festival's summer season to a close.
Lisa Rothe will direct "Hold These Truths," Jeanne Sakata's play about a Japanese American man's decades-long battle against internment during World War II, Heritage Theatre Festival organizers announced Wednesday. The play will run from July 30 through Aug. 9 in the Helms Theatre; opening night will be July 31.
The play shares the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, who fought against curfews and internment to defend his constitutional rights in a battle that led to the U.S. Supreme Court and eventually to a Congressional Medal of Honor.
"Hold These Truths" will be the featured play in Heritage's Community Conversations series, which invites audience members to participate in discussions after the performances. Cast members, community leaders and experts in different academic and cultural fields take part in the popular post-show conversations.
Heritage season subscribers will receive renewal information in March; new subscription sales also begin in March. Single tickets for the season's shows, which also include "Guys and Dolls," "The Book Club Play" and "Blithe Spirit," will go on sale June 3.
For information, go to heritagetheatrefestival.org.
