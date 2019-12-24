Almost each part of the world and many ethnic groups celebrate Christmas in different ways. I remember one early celebration in Sweden.
Allan was on a business trip to Stockholm the week before Christmas, and I went with him. He had a morning meeting at nine o’clock with his client.
“Don’t get up. I’ll be back around four o’clock,” he said, and left. Well, I might as well sleep a little longer, I decided.
Lo and behold, it was not “the clatter” that woke me, but five maids dressed in Christmas costumes, who came into the room. They were singing Christmas carols in Swedish. This custom of going caroling on Luciadagen (Dec. 13) honors a girl who was condemned to death in 304 AD because she gave away her dowry to the poor of the village.
The groom decided that such outrageous behavior of his intended only meant that she was afflicted with Christianity. She was condemned to burn at the stake. Although flames enveloped her, she was unharmed. Only when one of her captors plunged his sword through Lucia did she die. Lucia has been honored every Christmas season and has been the giver of many gifts, such as food for the poor during various famines. Luciadagen (Lucia Day) has been celebrated in Sweden for centuries.
As a result of the rich cultural mix of the people of North America, Christmas celebrations are of a great variety. They got to an early start when Columbus’s flagship, the Santa Maria, shipwrecked on the shores of Hispaniola on Christmas Eve in 1492. Columbus invited the locals to celebrate Christmas with him and his crew.
In the next two centuries, the Dutch, Spanish, Swedes and English settled areas along the coast of North America. Most of them observed Christmas. The Puritans of New England, however, were forbidden by their church elders to observe Christmas, because the Bible made no reference to such observance.
Eventually, thanks to the rich cultural mix of people in the United States and Canada, a variety of Christmas celebrations came into being. Houses were decorated for the holiday, festive foods were prepared and, eventually, fir trees were decorated.
Although people of German heritage brought the custom of Christmas trees to the New World in the latter part of the 18th century, the trees did not come into general use until the early 1900s.
In the next two centuries after the original settlement in 1607, in the areas settled by the Dutch, Swedes, Spanish and Anglicans of England, Christmas was celebrated as it had been in the Old World. However, church elders forbade Puritan New Englanders to observe Christmas because the Bible made no specific reference to such an observance. It also may have been that all that celebrating and socializing would set a dangerous precedent.
However, many other religious groups, such as the Baptists, Methodists, and Quakers, also disapproved of the holiday. Only when the Untied States became an independent nation and religious issues were separated from political ones did Christmas become the national holiday it is today.
People of German origin brought the custom of Christmas trees to America as early as the 18th century. However, Christmas trees did not come into general use until the mid-19th century, when those of English heritage approved of them.
Joel Poinsett, an amateur botanist and U.S. ambassador to Mexico, introduced poinsettias, plants native to Mexico, to the United States. Captivated by Mexico’s “Flor de la Noche,” which blooms every December with a brilliant display of traditional Christmas colors — green and red — he began growing cuttings in his gardens in South Carolina. Other gardeners soon followed suit.
As for Santa Claus, the American version came much later than those of some of the European settlers. The Dutch had their Sinterklaas with his white horse, and the Germans of Pennsylvania their Christ Kindl.
However, the Santa Claus who is alive and well today sprang from the imagination of a New York scholar, Clement Moore. Dr. Moore published a lengthy ballad entitled “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” in 1822. He thus created the mythology of a kindly man who toils all year long making toys up at the North Pole in preparation for one night’s visit to children all over the world.
Santa’s sleigh, the eight reindeer, and their curious names all were invented on the spot for the entertainment of Moore’s own offspring. Publication of his poem in a local newspaper set them on their way to immortality. To this day, parents still delight in reading the poem to their children on Christmas Eve, and children put out cookies and other goodies for Santa. I hope that we have not outgrown that custom.
When we were living in southern New Mexico from 2005 to 2013, I was fascinated with the variety of luminaria that light up the homes throughout the area. Hundreds of luminaria grace the sidewalks, porches, and even roofs of many homes throughout the Southwest, although the tradition has carried over to many parts of the country. These ingenious devices, made of small paper bags half-filled with sand and holding small lighted candles inside the bags, are set to welcome guests at night. They also symbolize the coming of the Christ Child and the Wise Men.
This custom of luminaria is said to have evolved from the farolitas, the paper lanterns that Mexicans carry during various celebrations. They also symbolize the bonfires made of pinon (pine) boughs that Southwestern Indians traditionally burn in homage to the spirits of the sky at this season.
Each Christian country around the world has its own Christmas traditions, be it at the beginning of December or on the 24th or 25th of the month. In the Netherlands, the Dutch eagerly await the evening of Dec. 5. The date marks the birthday, some 17 centuries ago, of Nicholas, the boy bishop of Myra, who blessed the poor with gifts of gold to prevent the families’ daughters from being sold into slavery.
Each country, if it celebrates Christmas, has its own historical traditions. Next year, we will explore more of them.
Merry Christmas!
