Today would have been my mother’s birthday. She passed away years ago, but lived to be in her early eighties. Having come to this country in 1939 to escape Hitler’s extermination, she tried and succeeded in adjusting to life in a strange new country.
She continued to cook many German recipes, but also focused on American dishes. One of her favorite vegetables was Brussels sprouts — not the most popular vegetable in the two grocery stores in Abingdon, at the time. And still not at the top of America’s list of vegetables.
Brussels sprouts were given their name by the French because they were introduced into French cooking from Belgium, where they grew. No one knows when Brussels sprouts were first cultivated in the region surrounding Brussels. Some records say that they were grown there as early as the 13th century. Food historians agree that it was probably the 1500s; Belgian botanists first described the Brussels sprout in 1587 and identified it as a member of the cabbage family. The plant did not attract much attention as a food until at least a century later.
Brussels sprouts also grew wild in northern Germany. There they became known as Rosenkohl, meaning rose cabbages. When small, they resemble rosebuds.
Historians are uncertain as to when Brussels sprouts were first eaten. Some say they were consumed in Roman times, because the Romans believed that the consumption of Brussels sprouts enhanced one’s mental agility. Mark Antony is said to have chewed Brussels sprouts for days before the battle of Actium, but apparently to no avail, as he lost the battle.
Roman chefs prized these mini-cabbages for their rareness. They were imported from the coastal regions of western Europe, where they grew wild. Because these cabbages grew in the form of a head, Roman doctors assumed that Brussels sprouts were a cure for drunkenness and the headaches resulting from this condition.
By 1793, the Belgians were growing fields of Brussels sprouts and exporting them to neighboring countries. Brussels sprouts have been a source of Flemish national pride ever since. In 1820, Belgium designated the Brussels sprout as the country’s official green vegetable. They have graced ornate palace dining tables and roughly hewn farmhouse peasant tables alike. In Belgian cookery, Brussels sprouts are frequently paired with smoked sausages or ham.
In the middle of the 19th century, Brussels sprouts crossed the English Channel and became popular in England. Today, the English are the largest consumers of Brussels sprouts in the world. The British devote about seven times the amount of acreage to this crop as we do in the United States, where it is grown primarily in California and New York state. Brussels sprouts are among the few Western vegetables that have been adopted by the Chinese.
Brussels sprouts are typically grown as a fall crop. Connoisseurs claim that they are at their best after the first snow falls. A touch of frost seems to brighten the color and sweeten their flavor.
These miniature cabbages, 1½ inches across at maximum, grow on a stem. The top of the stem is graced with large leaves, which loosely form a cabbage head. As the top sprouts, which generally ripen first, are picked, others develop below them. Harvesting is a continuous process for a month or two. One plant can yield as many as 100 sprouts.
The smallest and tightest Brussels sprouts are the best tasting. In Belgium, it is considered a delicacy to serve Brussels sprouts no larger than a fingernail. They should be crisp to the touch and bright green. I usually pass up any loose-leafed ones, particularly if I don’t plan to use them immediately. The sprouts tend to open over time, even when stored in the refrigerator. Also, I have found that it is best to avoid sprouts with yellowing or rusted leaves, because these are past their prime and will be very strong-tasting.
The classic way to prepare Brussels sprouts is to parboil or blanch them. Before doing so, pull off any loose leaves and make a tiny X cut in the base of the sprout to hasten cooking time. The English like to combine their cooked sprouts with cooked chestnuts and serve the combination with melted butter. My California friends frequently cook them with equal amounts of small mushrooms and some chopped red pepper. I add a dash of nutmeg for additional flavor.
As I have frequently mentioned, we have gotten many cooking ingredients from Asia. Brussels sprouts have gone the other way; the Chinese frequently use them in stir-fry dishes.
The following Brussels Sprouts and Shrimp Stir-Fry recipe is slightly hot. The ginger flavoring pairs well with the sprouts. This recipe is a typical combination of East and West flavors.
Brussels Sprouts and Shrimp Stir-Fry
» 10 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and an X cut in the stem end
» 2 tablespoons chili sauce
» 1 teaspoon chili powder
» 2 tablespoons sesame oil
» 2 tablespoon dry sherry
» 2 tablespoons water
» 2 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil
» 6 green onions, bulbs and green tops chopped separately
» 1 clove garlic, minced
» 1½ tablespoon minced fresh ginger
» 1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined
» 1 teaspoon crushed dried hot red pepper flakes
Cook the Brussels sprouts in lightly salted water for about 8 minutes or until barely tender. Rinse under cold water and drain. Cut into ¼-inch slices.
Combine the chili sauce, sesame oil, sherry and water in a small bowl.
Heat the peanut oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the white part of the onions and cook 1 minute. Then add the garlic and ginger and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and hot pepper flakes and stir-fry until the shrimp turn pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir the chili sauce mixture into the shrimp and cook for another minute. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook until heated through. Sprinkle with the green onion tops and serve with steamed rice. Serves 4.
