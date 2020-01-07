Now that we have all enjoyed the holidays, we can get down to real stick-to-the-ribs food. One of my favorite cold-weather foods is a bowl of chili. You can make it as spicy as you desire and add as many beans as you want to make it a stew. It is a typical football-watching kind of fare. In different parts of the country, different spices and a variety of beans constitute the perfect chili.
Almost every cook who likes American food, regardless of the section of the country, has his or her favorite way of preparing chili. Some like it very hot; others emphasize the beans. Some use ground meat, and others say that chili is not authentic unless the meat is chopped.
Men, particularly, seem to enjoy preparing chili. I have been a judge at several chili cookoffs featuring male chefs. It was great fun, and I hope to be asked again.
Any discussion of chili and its origins is bound to be almost as incendiary as the recipe itself. Chili legends abound, but chili facts do not.
Contrary to popular opinion, chili is not Mexican. It is Texan. Very, very old old-timers talk of a dried-beef-and-chili-pepper pemmican that cowboys used to carry in Southwest Texas. (However, those old-timers are hard to find.) This beef-and-chili-pepper combination could be plunked into a pot of water, hung over a campfire, and boiled into a stew.
However, many food historians and Texas buffs believe that the poor of San Antonio, in an effort to stretch a little bit of beef into several meals, came up with the idea of fortifying the meat with chili peppers.
America’s first chili stands appeared on the streets and plazas of San Antonio in about 1880. They were nothing more than brightly decorated pushcarts bearing big, steaming cauldrons of chili and some gaudy, eye-catching bright lamps to attract passers-by.
Presiding over these carts were festively dressed women called “chili queens,” who usually had serenading musicians in tow. They are no longer there, but Texas chili parlors have spread like wildfire. Jesse James, in his many rampages throughout the Southwest, spared one small town’s bank because his favorite chili parlor was there.
Today, each cook, male or female, has his or her favorite way of preparing chili,
Chili con carne (chili with meat) is the term by which the dish is officially known. It sounds Spanish, but is not of Spanish origin. Although the Spanish found chili peppers growing in the New World, chili is probably an outgrowth of regional Indian, Mexican and Texan cooking.
However, the Mexicans lay no claim to chili. One Mexican dictionary defines chili as a “detestable food with a false Mexican title which is sold in the United States from Texas to New York.” However, there is a Mexican stew called Carne Con Chile (meat with chili), a specialty of northern Mexico. This stew, however, is neither sweet, tangy, nor full of tomatoes, which are characteristics of chili con carne.
Most food writers agree that chili con carne is a Southwestern creation. Another story of its creation gives the nuns of the early Spanish missions credit for the spicy stew. It was they who first thought of extending the scarce, tough local meat by combing it with plentiful native beans to make a big, warming stew. They flavored the stew with chili and a native herb, comino (cumin).
Chili powder is an American spice mixture that was first made in 1835 by English settlers in Texas. They devised a blend of spices that would facilitate the making of Mexican-style dishes. Of course, Texans are adamant that chili was created in Texas. Chili really got a boost in 1902, when a German in New Braunfels, Texas, developed the concoction we know today as chili powder. Chili powder was first made commercially in 1910 in California.
Chili powder is not one spice, but a combination of several. Depending on the brand, it is usually made of ground chili peppers (mild, not hot), oregano, cumin, garlic and salt. Some brands may contain cloves, allspice, anise and coriander. It is meant to be used in chili con carne, in barbecue sauce, on potato chips and in Tex-Mex-style foods, such as tacos.
The chiles used in chili powder are largely grown in California, although some come from New Mexico and Mexico. Large manufacturers usually mix several different types of mild chiles in order to get a standard flavor and heat level from batch to batch.
An unusual variation of chili is popular in Cincinnati. The concoction was invented in the early 1900s by a young chef from Macedonia who had opened a chili stand in Cincinnati. He added additional spices — cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg — as well as a little cocoa, and Cincinnati chili was born.
Not only was the Cincinnati chili unusual, but the method of serving it was, too. This chili is normally not made with beans. Thus, when you order Cincinnati chili, you get a bowl of meat with spices. When you order it “two-way,” the sauce comes on a pile of spaghetti. In “three-way,” you get spaghetti topped in chili and grated Cheddar cheese. A “four-way” chili adds chopped yellow onions, and a “five way” adds the fifth ingredient — beans.
Over the years, I have tried various recipes for chili and have changed them according to what is on the pantry shelf. Ground beef, chili powder, tomatoes and kidney beans are musts. I use Tabasco sauce for part of the hotness. However, chili is one of those dishes that inspires the cook to add a little of this or that.
This Chili Verde is one of my favorites. It was give to me by Jim Brady, President Ronald Reagan’s press secretary, when I attended a conference in Washington. The addition of beer gives the stew a more robust flavor. I occasionally add 1 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce (hot pepper sauce).
Chili Verde
» 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
» 1 pound beef stew meat, cut into ¼-inch dices
» 1 pound lean pork, cut into ¼-inch dices
» 2 cloves garlic, minced
» 1 large onion, chopped
» 1 green pepper, chopped
» 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
» 2 (1-pound) cans tomatoes, diced, juice reserved
» 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
» ¾ cup beef broth
» ¾ cup beer
» ¾ cup chopped parsley
» 1 tablespoon chili powder
» 1 teaspoon ground cumin
» ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
» Salt, to taste
» 1 or 2 (1-pound) cans kidney beans, drained, optional
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven, add the meats and brown them. Add the garlic, onion and peppers and sauté until the peppers are soft. Add the tomatoes with their juice, tomato paste, beef broth, parsley, chili powder, cumin and cloves. Cook, covered, over low heat for at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid, add beans, if desired, and simmer for another 45 minutes, or until the mixture is thick. Season with salt, if necessary. Serve with cornbread. Serves 6.
