If someone asked you, “Which is a purely American family holiday?”, what would you answer? Oh, yes, there is the Fourth of July, and there’s George Washington’s birthday, but Thanksgiving is different. It’s a gathering of mostly kinfolks, often a number of generations.
As Thanksgiving is an autumn holiday, when the harvest is reaped and winter is drawing near, it is also a good time to look around us and within ourselves, and reflect about the people who created this holiday.
They were a mixed bunch of young and older folks who gave thanks for their survival in a strange land. They were obstinate, and proud of what they had achieved. They had come through three years of bitter hardship. Their number was smaller than when they landed, their needs no fewer. If we look back today on their meager living and note how little they had in comfort and security, such as we take for granted, we might wonder what they had to be thankful for.
However, then comes the truth that, although they had no steam or electric heat, tiled bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpet or television, they did have courage, willpower and faith without limit. These items add up to one invaluable possession: they had character. Character cannot be bought, and cannot be sold. It has to be built by those who would possess it.
The first Americans who celebrated Thanksgiving were people of great and illuminating character. They were not high–rolling adventurers hunting gold and gems. They were hunting freedom or spirit and belief for themselves and their descendants, and they were willing to work and sacrifice to get it.
On that memorable feast day, this group of folks sat down to eat with no great assurance that there would be any food before them on the morrow. But, they were free. And freedom is a magic sauce for the poorest dish. It is relish and sustenance for the soul. Hopefully, many of us Americans have inherited some of their passion for freedom.
The assembling of all the Plymouth colonists in one party for Thanksgiving (they had no babysitters) is the forerunner of the family Thanksgiving. The coming together of old and young — people of different interests — has helped to make Thanksgiving special.
Early Thanksgiving celebrations set a style for the feast menu through the years. The colonists ate wild turkey and venison. Today, it is domesticated turkey — and venison, if there is a hunter in the family. Of course, turkey is the main dish of this feast.
Various sections of the country have their own specialties for Thanksgiving. In New England, it is roasted, stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, creamed onions, mashed turnips and baked Indian pudding or pumpkin pie for dessert.
In the South, the large stuffed turkey is the centerpiece in the middle of the table. There also will be a clove-studded baked ham at one end of the table and a huge dish of scalloped oysters at the other. Some half-dozen vegetables also were part of the main meal. Pumpkin pie, homemade ice cream and a seven-layer chocolate cake complete the meal. (No wonder the relatives are always plump.)
Each section of our great country has its own Thanksgiving food traditions. In the Southwest, there is a mole (based on chocolate) sauce for the turkey. I once attended such a dinner and found the turkey delicious.
Last of all, there are and will always be people who resent Thanksgiving — people who believe that they have nothing to be thankful for. To those, I offer an old saying: “There’s night and day, and sweet things, sun, moon and stars, there’s also a wind in the universe. Life is sweet.”
Happy Thanksgiving.
