The other day, I watched a lady pick out a bunch of radishes in the vegetable department at the grocery store.
“They look nice,” I commented, as she turned them over to inspect them more closely. “I am going to cook them,” she explained. Cook them? I had never heard of cooking radishes, but, then, you are never too old to learn.
“First, I rinse them thoroughly, then melt some butter in a skillet, slice the radishes and sauté them,” she said. “Often, I add some of the sliced green leaves for a more sharp taste.”
She explained that she grew up on a farm, and “we always sautéed radishes, in addition to using them raw in a salad.”
Radishes are members of the mustard family. They have to be harvested young. An old radish is worthless, as its pulp is woody and frequently develops a hollow center. Also, after a radish has passed its peak, it grows a pod to cover the bulb. In the mid-1800s, many cookbooks contained recipes for cooking these pods, and for cooking the green tops of the radishes.
Now there is a special variety of radish that is grown, primarily in India, for its pod. The pod is cooked, and the slender root of this particular radish is discarded. In India and Spain, the green radish leaves are either cooked like greens or eaten raw in salads.
Radishes are one of the world’s oldest vegetables, having been cultivated in Europe as early as Neolithic times. The origin of the radish is uncertain, because its wild ancestor has long disappeared. Some botanists say that the radish was a troublesome weed in the Mediterranean area; others say that the ancestor of today’s radishes is Spanish in origin.
Most scientists, however, agree that the radish probably originated in the Far East, most likely in China. The oldest reference to radishes comes from Chinese writing in 1100 B. C. Chinese art often depicted the radish, particularly in paintings on porcelain. Today, radishes are still used extensively in Chinese and Japanese cooking.
The ancient Egyptians cultivated radishes, mainly for their oil. They also ate them. This was before the Egyptians cultivated olives. Early Egyptians paintings depict radishes, onions and leeks as the foods that supplied energy to the workers building the pyramids. However, it must have been the leeks and onions that provided the energy, as radishes are touted today by weight-conscious people as a vegetable containing no nourishment.
In most countries, radishes are raised for their roots. In this country, the red or red-and-white varieties, which may be in a sphere, an oblong or a cone, are the most popular.
Radish eating is usually confined to pre-meal munching, or the radishes are sliced to add spiciness to salads. Today, they are regarded as an appetite stimulant. Earlier in this century, radishes were served in a salad of their own; or, in France, they were cooked in the same manner as turnips.
It is strange that the red-root radish variety has remained the only type used in most Western civilizations today. Although other varieties have been popular at one time or another in southern Europe during antiquity and in northern Europe during the Renaissance, most of these varieties have remained popular primarily in the Far East and Eastern European countries.
Until recently, daikon, the Oriental radish, was available only in Oriental markets, but now it often is found in the supermarket. Daikon is a white radish. It is relatively mild and juicy-crisp, ranging in weight from one to two pounds. In the Far East, it is served raw or cooked with the main meal.
Grated daikon, formed into a pretty heap on a plate, is the traditional accompaniment to Japanese raw fish dishes, such as sashimi. It is also served with broiled fish. Mixed with lemon juice or vinegar, grated daikon is a traditional Japanese dressing for vegetables, poultry and seafood. Daikon is also carved by Japanese chefs into flowers and ornamental fantasies to accompany meals.
In many Far Eastern countries, daikon is pickled. Stir-fried daikon slices or strips are turnip-like in sweetness, but milder. In Asia, chunks of daikon are added to stews to season and add some sweetness. Daikon cooks very quickly and thus should be added to a stew near the end of the cooking time.
Shredded, salted, drained and rinsed, daikon is the filling for breads and pastries in India and China. Shredded daikon, combined with rice flour, fish, pork, mushrooms and sausage, is found in the famous Chinese savory steamed pudding called Lo Baak Go.
Black radishes, along with pickled mushrooms, sausage, beet salad, herring and onions, sturgeon, caviar, black bread and vodka, are essentials of the Russian zakuski. The zakuski, similar to our appetizers, originally was served in the homes of the Russian nobility at the time of the czars as a welcome to guests. For the zakuski, black radishes were often grated and mixed with thick sour cream and chives or scallions.
Today the finer restaurants in Moscow and St. Petersburg feature zakuski as one of the courses on their menus. On a trip to Russia in the 1990s, we were served mouth-watering zakuski at the leading hotel in St. Petersburg. Vodka was the accompaniment at this “cocktail party.”
A traditional Jewish preparation of the black radish is as a condiment, like a chutney, to be eaten with meat. The black radish is shredded and cooked with sugar and honey until transparent, then mixed with ground ginger and almonds.
Black radishes are the shape and size of turnips, with a black skin and white interior. They are not to be confused with the thick elongated, black-skinned horseradish — which is also a member of the mustard family, as is the Japanese green horseradish, wasabi.
Black radishes are a cold-climate favorite, originally grown for winter storage. They keep almost indefinitely when stored in a cool place, and they do not become pithy or sprout.
Be adventuresome and cook some sliced radishes to accompany that grilled steak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.