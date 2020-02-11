Chocolate: Who could resist a piece of it? It is not just for Valentine’s Day, but a sweet treat any day. One of my favorite desserts is my Chocolate Decadence Torte. (Recipe follows.)
Of course I enjoy a piece of chocolate, now and then. I once received a fancy cardboard box, like a jewelry box, filled with chocolates for Valentine’s Day. Sadly, that college boyfriend did not last.
Today, we look at a piece of chocolate or a cup of cocoa without realizing what went into the making of that item. We know that cocoa and chocolate come from the cocoa bean. But where is it grown? Where is it harvested? And does it have to be processed?
Chocolate comes from the cocoa bean and, in today’s language, is an “agricultural product” in certain parts of the world.
Cocoa beans were one of the treasures the early Spanish explorers brought back to Spain from Mexico. They had enjoyed a hot drink there made with these beans. However, the rich chocolate liquid was not to Spanish tastes until someone added a bit of sugar and a drop or so of vanilla to the liquid. With that, chocolate became the “in drink” in Spain.
For nearly a hundred years, the Spanish kept the art of cocoa production a secret from the rest of Europe. However, eventually, Spanish monks leaked out the secret. It did not take long before chocolate was being acclaimed throughout Europe as a delicious, health-giving drink.
The advent of the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century led to two major developments in the chocolate industry. The first was the perfection of the steam engine, which improved the cocoa-grinding process. The second, in 1828, was the invention of the cocoa press. The use of the cocoa press not only brought prices down, but also improved the quality of the beverage by squeezing out part of the cocoa butter. This process improved the flavor and produced the smooth consistency of chocolate.
But how did we get chocolate?
The end product of chocolate comes from a seed pod of the cocoa tree, which grows to a height of 15 to 20 feet. Grown only in tropical climates, the cocoa tree is very sensitive to wind and excessive sunlight. Hence it is often planted among banana, coconut or lemon trees, which are known as “cocoa mothers,” since they provide shade and protection from wind.
Cocoa beans are encased in a green spindle-shaped fruit, about 4 inches wide and 10 inches long. The fruit, which is called a pod, hangs directly off the trunk of the tree or its larger branches. When the pods first form, they are green and red.
Inside each pod are about 30 plump almond-shaped white seeds encased in a whitish pulp. These white seeds turn purple when exposed to air. They are called cocoa beans.
The pods are harvested twice a year, with each harvest lasting about three months. The pods are cut from the trees by hand with a machete. They are then placed in baskets, which are taken to the work area of the cocoa plantation, where they are placed in large heaps on wooden platforms in a sunny area. These heaps are covered with leaves so that the pulp can start to ferment.
The fermentation of these cocoa beans starts a chemical reaction that removes the bitterness and develops the characteristic chocolate flavor. At the end of the fermentation, which takes two to six days, the beans have turned brown and have separated from the pulp.
In large commercial operations, the beans are dried with hot air blowers. However, sun-drying gives the beans a deeper color and more aromatic flavor. The beans are then roasted in a machine that cracks them open.
Today, West Africa, primarily the Ivory Coast and Ghana, dominates the world’s growing of cocoa beans. However, Ecuador is third in the world.
Even though it takes several months before the cocoa beans will be ready for harvest, chocolate companies such as Hershey, M&Ms. Snickers, and Cadbury have been bidding on this year’s harvest. Some big cocoa and chocolate users already have begun buying beans with a premium attached. It is not unusual for the pricing of large quantities of cocoa beans to be firmly established six months in advance.
Even though cocoa beans are big business, what is the cocoa business like for the individual farmer? In the Ivory Coast and Ghana, farmers usually sell their cocoa beans to local middlemen at a price set each year by the government. However, recently a premium has been added by the government, with a percentage of the money going to the farmer.
Individual chocolate companies also have added premiums to the prices they pay for chocolate beans. This has enabled some cocoa farmers to buy drying racks instead of using the tops of dilapidated cars for drying.
In Ghana, where cocoa dries on chicken wire in the streets, farmers say that the recent increase in price has helped to support their families. According to the World Bank, 80% of the cocoa farmers, or 4 million people and their families, live on less than $3 per day. One farmer who has 28 children reported that he was able to care for them just fine. I wonder if the cocoa beans or chocolate provided energy.
The middlemen combine beans from many small farms and sell them in bulk to the government, which markets them to international processors. The processors turn the beans into products like cocoa powder and butter, and then sell to companies like Mars and Hershey.
Although spring harvest of cocoa beans is some months away, the representatives of the big producers of chocolate, such as Hershey and Mars, are busy on the international market to establish prices for the upcoming crop. As OPEC regulates oil prices, there is a chocolate consortium for chocolate prices.
My favorite chocolate cake is enhanced with ground almonds and raisins soaked in coffee, making it a super-rich cake.
Chocolate Decadence Torte
Serves 8 to 10
Torte:
» ¼ cup raisins
» ¼ cup hot coffee
» 10 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
» 12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) butter, softened
» 4 large eggs, separated
» ⅔ cup sugar
» ⅔ cup ground almonds
» 4 tablespoons sifted cake flour
» 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
» ½ teaspoon almond extract
Butter and flour a 9-inch torte or springform pan.
Soak the raisins in the hot coffee. Melt the chocolate and beat it together with the butter. Beat the egg yolks and the sugar together. Add the raisins and coffee to the egg mixture. Stir in the ground almonds, cake flour, vanilla and almond extracts. Then blend in the chocolate mixture. Beat the egg whites until stiff and fold them into the batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake in a preheated 375° F. oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly touched. When it is cool, glaze the cake.
Glaze:
» 6 tablespoons butter
» 3 tablespoon light corn syrup
» 3 tablespoons brandy
» 4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
Melt the butter, corn syrup, brandy and chocolate over medium heat, stirring well to combine. Gently pour the glaze over the cake. Some of the glaze will run down the sides.
