It is strange how one forgets a favorite food and, years later, says, “I used to enjoy that.”
Often, we associate food with events or places and then are unable to find the ingredients, or the circumstances of a particular dish are not the same. This was true when I started thinking about scallops. “I used to like them and cooked them quite often, but then, circumstances changed.”
I knew that there was another name for scallops — Coquilles Saint Jacques, the name of the dish, or just coquilles, as scallops are known in Spain. There are also several legends about the apostle St. James and his association with the scallop.
One legend is about a nobleman who was riding along the west coast of Spain to his wedding ceremony. His horse bolted and plunged him into the sea. He swam to an approaching vessel, which was carrying the body of St. James. Horse and rider returned to land, escorting the body. All were covered with scallop shells. The nobleman converted to Christianity. This legend is one of the stories explaining why the scallop shell is the symbol of St. James.
For many centuries, and even today, there are pilgrimages from all over Europe to Santiago de Compostela in Galicia to view an arm bone of St. James. It is located under the altar in the cathedral and is only open daily for an hour or two every 10 years.
Allan and I were in Santiago de Compostela in 1994, the year of St. James, when the tomb was open for one hour, (2 to 3 in the afternoon) to view an arm bone of St. James.
“Do you want to see it?” I asked Allan. “No, I’ll just sit here on the steps and enjoy the sunshine,” he replied.
I decided I might as well go see it.
Displayed on a fancy carved chest on an ornate embroidered cloth was a large bone, which was supposed to have been part of St. James’ arm. Did the bone belong to St. James? It is all in what you believe.
The scallop was and still is the symbol of St James. The scallop shell is closely linked to Santiago de Compostela, where a complicated network of pilgrimage routes converge, starting from all the important cities of Europe. In Paris, there is a street named the Rue Saint Jacques, which leads directly to Santiago.
A more realistic account of the origin of the scallop as the symbol of St. James refers to medieval times, when Galicia was almost the only place where scallops were fished. Pilgrims brought back shells as proof that they had really made the pilgrimage. Since pilgrims were supposed to beg their way there, the scallop shell made a convenient begging bowl. The shell was often attached to the pilgrims’ hats as a symbol of faith.
It is believed that the apostle St. James wore the scallop shell as his personal emblem. After he was put to death by sword at the order of Herod in 44 A.D., the shell became a badge for the pilgrims who visited his shrine in Santiago de Compostela during the Middle Ages.
There are more than 400 species of scallops found throughout the world, but only a dozen are found in the commercial markets — mainly in Europe, North America, Japan and Australia.
Some scallops have smooth shells, but most have radiating ribs. The shells may be orange, red, yellow, black, or even white in deep water. Nearly all scallops move freely in the water. Only one species attaches itself to rocks.
Scallops leap in zigzag flights by forcefully opening their valves and expelling jets of water, which drive the mollusk in yard-long hops to avoid capture. The large muscle of the scallop, called an adductor muscle, achieves this movement of the shell.
Scallops like to live in eel grass. Those that live under the heavy pressure of deep water have heavier shells without fluting. The Canadian Digby scallop, which is found off the coast of Newfoundland, lives six fathoms down in the Bay of Fundy. Scallops develop their best flavor in the coldest waters.
The entire content of a scallop is edible, but only the tender adductor muscle is consumed in North America. Unlike other bivalves, scallops cannot hold their shells firmly closed. Thus, they quickly lose body moisture when removed from water and die. Only the muscle is taken by the fisherman; it is iced and quickly shipped to its destination.
Some commercial distributors put scallops in water for several hours to increase their bulk. This may improve the appearance of the scallop, but depletes some of its flavor. Another trick used by unscrupulous fishmongers is to buy a slab of inexpensive shark meat, and, with the appropriate cookie cutter, produce “scallops” of similar size and shape.
The commercial market for scallops today depends on the sea scallop, which is not only large, growing to 5” across the shell, but also the most abundant. It is concentrated off the coast of Maine, but can be found from Labrador to New Jersey.
The bay scallop, the tastiest of all scallops, occurs from North Carolina to around Florida and into the northern Gulf of Mexico. It is 2” to 3” across the shell, which has mottlings of brown, red and yellow on a white background. It is also found on the Pacific Coast.
The calico scallop lives in deep water off the east coast of Florida. It is growing in popularity.
Rock scallops, which are 4” to 6” in diameter, are prevalent from Alaska to southern California.
My recipe for the famous Coquille Saint-Jacques is prepared in the microwave oven and is served in scallop shells. If these are not available, simply serve the scallops on dinner plates, along with some steamed rice.
Coquilles St. Jacques
» 3 tablespoons butter
» 1 cup sliced mushrooms
» 2 green onions, sliced
» ¼ cup chopped celery
» 2 tablespoons chopped red pepper
» 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
» ½ teaspoon salt
» ¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
» ⅓ cup white wine
» 1 pound scallops, cut in quarters, if very large
» ¼ cup half-and-half
» 1 egg yolk, beaten
» Crumb mixture; recipe follows
In a 2-quart microwavable casserole, place the butter, mushrooms, onion, celery and red pepper. Microwave at high for 3 to 4 minutes. Then stir in the flour, salt and thyme, mixing well. Add the wine and scallops and stir again. Microwave at high for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring after 3 minutes. Stir in the half-and-half and egg yolk. Microwave at low for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring after 2 minutes.
Divide mixture among 4 scallop shells or small dishes. Prepare crumb mixture. Top the scallops with the crumbs. Cover with wax paper. Microwave at medium for 5 to 7 minutes, rearranging after 4 minutes, until hot. Serves 4.
Crumb Mixture
» 2 tablespoons butter
» ¼ cup fine bread crumbs
» 2 tablespoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese
Place the butter in a small microwavable bowl. Top with crumb mixture. Microwave on high for 15 seconds, until melted. Stir in the bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.
