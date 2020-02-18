Did you enjoy the chocolate and sweets for Valentines? It isn’t the chocolate, but the sugar that is supposed to be not good for you. However, as the old saying goes, in moderation, there is joy. Once a year, we can splurge on sugar and chocolate. I am not a big candy fan, but I love chocolate, which is made with sugar to mask its natural bitter flavor.
Food historians tell us that sugarcane was domesticated on the island of New Guinea some 10,000 years ago. At the time, people picked cane and ate it raw. They chewed the stem until the taste hit the tongue like a sunburst. Sugar cane was the answer to every mood and every ailment, and was featured prominently in ancient New Guinean myths. At religious ceremonies, priests sipped sugar water from coconut shells. The liquid has since been replaced with a can of Coke.
The chief sources of sugar are the sugar cane and the sugar beet.
Cane sugar is made by expressing the juice from the sugar cane. It is then treated with lime to remove impurities, filtered and evaporated into crystallization. The mother liquid, or molasses, is removed in a centrifuge. The crude yellowish or brown sugar is refined and clarified. Crude cane sugar is often sold as brown sugar.
Sugar spread slowly from island to island in the South Pacific and reached the Asian mainland around 1000 B.C. Sugar was most popular in India, where it was chewed because of its sweet taste. It was not until about 500 B.C. that the sweet juice in the center of the cane was processed. It was made into gur, a crude substance of sugar crystals and molasses. This is still found in some remote areas of India. By 500 A.D., sugar was being processed into a powder in India. It was used as a medicine for headaches and "stomach flutters."
People of the Mediterranean area heard of the delicious sweet sugar of India through armies of Alexander the Great in the early fourth century B.C. However, it was not until 1,000 years later that sugar cane was brought to the Middle East, North Africa and southern Europe with conquering Muslim armies.
For years, sugar refinement remained a secret science and passed on only from master to apprentice. However, by 600, the art of sugar refinement had spread to Persia. There, the rulers entertained their guests with a large array of sweets.
Wherever they went, Arabs brought sugar with them — both the product and the knowledge of its production. Marzipan was the rage. Ground almonds and sugar were sculpted into outlandish concoctions.
The first Europeans who fell in love with sugar were the British and French at the time of the Crusades, when they tried to conquer the Holy Land. They brought back sugar cane. Because sugar cane is not at peak production in temperate climates, sugar cane production never developed in Europe.
The nobility consumed the trickle of sugar that reached Europe from the Middle East. Sugar was so rare that it was classified as a spice. There were very few alternatives to sugar.
The 1400s, known as the Age of Exploration, prompted the Portuguese Prince Henry to plant sugar cane on the island of Madeira, which had suitable climate for the cane. It flourished and soon made its way to other islands in the Atlantic that had suitable climate.
In 1493, when Columbus set off on his second voyage to the New World, he carried sugar cane on his ship. That was the start of big sugar cane production in the Caribbean Islands. There were great smoky refineries and huge fields of sugar cane.
Columbus planted the New World’s first sugar cane fields in Hispaniola. Within decades, mills in Jamaica and Cuba surrounded the cane fields. However, the Portuguese created the most effective sugar operation in Brazil, from planting to refining.
As more sugar cane was planted, the price of the product fell and the demand for sugar increased. By the 17th century, the price of sugar changed from a luxury spice, such as nutmeg and cardamom, to a staple kitchen item for first the middle class and then the poor.
By the 18th century, the marriage of sugar and slavery was complete. Every few years, a new island — Puerto Rico, Trinidad and others — was cleared and planted with cane. When the local workers died, they were replaced with African slaves.
After the sugar crop was harvested and milled, it was placed in ships and transported to London, Amsterdam and Paris, where it was traded for finished goods. These goods were brought to the west coast of Africa and traded for more slaves. Until the slave trade was banned in Britain in 1807, more than 11 million Africans were shipped to the New World — half ending up on sugar plantations.
The original British sugar island was Barbados. Deserted when discovered by a British captain in May 1625, the island soon filled with grinding mills, plantation houses and shanties. Although cotton and tobacco also were grown, sugar quickly took over the island. By 1720, Jamaica, another island, had captured the sugar crown.
The sugar economy of the West Indies played an important part in shaping the economy of North American colonies, especially New England. The economy of Massachusetts became part of the triangle trade — salt cod to Africa for slaves to the Caribbean for sugar for the rum distilleries in Massachusetts.
It was inevitable that America should grow sugar cane. Thus, by the 1770s, sugar cane was grown along the Mississippi, and a sugar mill was established in the area around New Orleans. However, the climate was low, and the yield of cane was not high enough to make it profitable.
Eventually, the medical profession found that large amounts of sugar are bad for our health. However, I think, this ban on sugar, as in some other foods, has been carried to an extreme. In moderation, there is joy, so I’ll have another piece of chocolate, please.
