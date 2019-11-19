With the cold weather, I often prefer a hearty soup. However, that does not mean a heavy meat-based soup. Just something warm and a little on the heavy side with a salad, or as the beginning of a lighter meal, fits that category. My Sweet Potato Soup is such a dish. This soup also can be cooked with some ground beef for a complete main course.
Many people think that the sweet potato is a relative of the white potato — just a slightly different color, and sweet. Wrong. The sweet potato is part of the morning glory family, and I don’t think we eat morning glories. The only kinship the white and sweet potatoes have is the derivation of the word “potato,” which is the European version of the Indian word for sweet potato, “batata.”
Then, there is the confusion about sweet potatoes and yams. They are not of the same species, but are botanically related.
There are lots of theories about the spread of sweet potatoes around the world. One that I found interesting was that sweet potatoes, which originated in South America, became one of the main foods of New Zealand, the Fiji Islands and Tahiti. It seems that the main currents from South America traveled westward. Consulting a chart reveals that Pacific currents easily reached Tahiti and the Fijis. However, sweet potatoes did not reach the Asian mainland before Europeans discovered them in the West Indies.
The history of the sweet potato is well documented from the time of its discovery in America by Christopher Columbus. He reported that they existed in many varieties. Columbus was served three or four kinds of sweet potatoes at a feast given in his honor by the king of the island of St. Thomas in the Caribbean. Columbus thought that the shape of sweet potatoes was similar to that of large radishes. He noted that the locals made bread from these potatoes.
Peru has the oldest archaeological evidence concerning sweet potatoes. There is evidence that sweet potatoes have been cultivated there since 750 B.C. The Incas and Mayas of Central and South America grew several types of sweet potatoes. They even used them for dyes.
The sweet potato was planted in Spain shortly after being found by Columbus in the West Indies. The Spaniards liked them better than the white potatoes, which also originated in South America. At that time, sweet potatoes became a regular cargo on ships returning from explorations of the New World.
By the second half of the 16th century (around 1560), sweet potatoes — but also red and purple potatoes — were being cultivated extensively in Spain.
Henry VIII, who ruled England in the early 1500s, learned of the sweet potato from his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, who was Spanish. He liked the flavor of the tuber so much that he insisted that Spain export sweet potatoes to England, which they did with great reluctance.
Henry VIII adored the sweet potato and was noted for his ability to eat two dozen at one sitting. He also instructed his chefs to turn them into sweetened and very spicy pies. Henry’s palate was so devoted to what he called “the Spanish potato” that after his divorce from Catherine of Aragon, he gave a prize of land and gold to the gardener who could grow them in Britain. The incentive proved worthwhile, and, by the mid-1500s, sweet potatoes were blooming all over England. Even with their profuse blooming, however, the vines did not produce any tubers, as a result of the cool British summers.
Eventually, the sweet potato was carried to the Far East by explorers. The Spanish explorer Balboa took sweet potatoes to the Philippines; later, Portuguese voyagers, such as Magellan, transported the vines to India, China and Malaysia. In the southern parts of Japan, sweet potatoes are known as “Chinese potatoes,” and in the north, they are simply Japanese potatoes. Sweet potatoes have become an integral part of Japanese tempura. Slices of sweet potato are dipped in a very light batter and then deep fried.
In North America, DeSoto found sweet potatoes growing along the Mississippi in what is now Louisiana. Records show that sweet potatoes were cultivated in Jamestown in 1648, where their Indian name, “batatas,” was converted to “bastards.” This name remained until the righteous members of the community had it purged, and the plant became legitimate as the “Virginia potato,” or simply as “potato.” It was not until almost a century later, when the Irish introduced the white potato to New England, that the word “sweet” was added to differentiate between the two potatoes. Sweet potatoes were a dietary staple during the Revolutionary War when other foods were in short supply.
In addition to my Sweet Potato Soup, try my Orange and White Scalloped Potatoes for Thanksgiving.
Sweet Potato Soup
» 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
» 1 medium onion, chopped
» 1½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in large cubes
» ¼ teaspoon pepper
» 5 cups chicken broth (or half canned chicken broth and half water)
» 1¾ cups fresh or canned corn kernels
» ⅓ cup chopped red bell pepper
» 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
» 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano, or ½ teaspoon dried oregano
» Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish
Melt the butter in a medium-size saucepan, add the onion and sauté the onion until limp, but not brown. Add the sweet potatoes, pepper and chicken broth. Bring to a boil and cook, covered, over low heat for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
Strain the soup and puree the solids in a food processor. (A hand-held blender also may be used to puree the solids in the saucepan.) Return the liquid and puree to the saucepan and add the corn, red pepper, jalapeno pepper and oregano. Bring to a slow boil and simmer 5 to 7 minutes, until the corn is tender. Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serves 4.
Orange and White Scalloped Potatoes
» ¾ pound sweet potatoes, peeled
» ¾ pound white potatoes, peeled
» ½ teaspoon powdered mustard
» Salt and pepper, to taste
» 1½ tablespoon flour
» 1½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
» 1 teaspoon nutmeg
» 1 large egg
» 1½ cups milk
» 2 tablespoons butter
Thinly slice both the sweet and white potatoes. Combine the mustard, salt, pepper and flour in a small bowl.
Butter a 2-quart gratin or shallow baking dish and place half of the white potatoes in the dish. Sprinkle them with ½ cup of the cheese and ⅓ teaspoon of the nutmeg. Cover this layer with half of the sweet potatoes and sprinkle with half of the flour mixture. Repeat with two more layers, one of white potatoes and one of sweet potatoes.
Whisk together the egg and milk in a medium bowl. Pour this mixture over the potatoes and sprinkle the remaining cheese and nutmeg over the top. Flake the butter on top. Bake in a preheated 375-degree Fahrenheit oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the top of the dish is bubbling and brown. Serves 6.
