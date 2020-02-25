I was straightening up some of my cooking utensils the other day when I found a very pretty covered blue variegated ceramic dish. What’s this? I wondered.
The dish is round, about 15 inches tall, and has a ceramic lid. I opened it and found that it has a ceramic pole-like center. I suddenly remembered that it is a replica of a New England bean pot. The center built-in ceramic pole is supposed to speed up the baking of traditional New England baked beans. I imagine that, at one time, these pots were made of iron and the cooking was done in the fireplace.
Bean pots, casseroles and other deep baking dishes are no longer the norm. And, then, of course, we don’t cook in the fireplace anymore. Now, it’s the Crock-Pot and the microwave oven.
It used to be that no kitchen was without at least one or two casserole dishes. One-dish meals were popular, particular for church suppers. Maybe church suppers are a thing of the past.
Traditionally, the English word “casserole” means a heavy, lidded pot used both in the oven and on top of the stove. The word also has been used to describe stews of meat and vegetables that are cooked in the oven. All of this is confusing to the French, who originated the word; by “casserole,” they simply meant a large saucepan or stew pan.
Clay pots are among the earliest utensils used for cooking. These pots were made by people who had no knowledge of how to form a cooking vessel or what material to use. Even before there were clay pots, there was simple clay, and people who were hungry for dinner. People took wet mud, which, unknown, to them had a clay content, and patted it all over their chicken or fish. Then they put it among the embers to cook.
The wet clay and the moisture in the food, all sealed in by the hardening mud, kept the food from drying out. When it was all done and the clay was hard, the cook took a hammer, cracked the clay shell open and peeled it off. Underneath there was tender, gently steamed food inside of an inedible skin. (You may even want to try this method of cooking. There are firms that sell kits with the proper clay to make your own pot.)
Later on in history, clay pots were made and shaped to suit the food and/or the style of cooking — for example, a casserole dish in the shape of a chicken or a fish. The greatest advantage of these pots is the way in which they absorb heat and evenly transmit it to the contents of the pot.
Thus, the food on the top is cooked as thoroughly as the food on the bottom. Only a low heat is used in this type of cooking, almost eliminating the chances that the food might burn.
Since the first settlers arrived on the American shores, the one dish meal has been a cornerstone of our culinary history. However, the history of one-dish meals in this country goes back even further, to the Indians cooking beans in clay pots. They filled these pots with beans, water, and possibly a piece of venison and then buried the pot in a hole in the ground that was filled with glowing embers. It remained in the ground until the beans were done — usually 12 to 16 hours.
Until the advent of the cast-iron stove in the mid-1800s, all cooking was done either in the open hearth or in the brick oven beside the fireplace. In pioneer days, one-pot meals were the norm. They were cooked on the hearth in a large three-legged iron kettle, a version of which we today call a Dutch oven. Meat and vegetables were cooked together in this pot. Often, cornbread batter was added to the top to provide bread for the meal.
Throughout the years, one-dish meals have continued to be popular. Wrapped in gingham or a blanket, they were ideal to take to the church supper, the barn raising or the quilting party. Today, the one-dish meal has regained some of its popularity, because of limited time available to the two-wage-earning family.
The one-dish meal also has become very popular through the advent of frozen meals in the freezer section of our grocery stores. Complete with meat or seafood, vegetables and a starch, they offer convenience and speed of preparation. No, they are not like home cooking, but they save time and work.
The advent of canned soups, particularly Campbell’s — and the Campbell’s company cookbook — greatly helped promote the one-dish main meal: the casserole. One of my favorite cookbooks is “The Creative Cook,” published in 1978 by the Campbell Company. You still may find it online or at used bookstores.
One-dish meals or casseroles regained favor in the 1960s, when cooking was simplified. The greatest push to casseroles came from the popular Green Bean Casserole and Tuna Casserole, each of which contained a can of soup. Over the years, how many ovens in the United States or around the world have baked tuna casseroles? It must be millions.
If you have never made the famous Tuna Casserole, here is the recipe. It is also one of Campbell’s best. Count me out. I don’t like tuna.
Tuna Casserole
» 1 can condensed cream of celery or mushroom soup
» ¼ cup milk
» 1 can (about 7 ounces) tuna, drained and flaked
» 2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
» 1 cup cooked peas (use frozen peas and cook them)
» ½ cup slightly crumbled potato chips
In a 1-quart casserole dish, suitable for baking, blend the soup and milk. Stir in the tuna, eggs and peas. Bake in a 350 F. oven for 25 minutes or until hot, Stir the mixture. Top with potato chips and bake for 5 more minutes. Makes about 4 cups and serves 2 generously.
Recipe courtesy of “The Creative Cook (1978)” by Campbell’s Soup Company.
