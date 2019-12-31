Happy New Year! I hope you toasted it with a glass or two of Champagne. I did. I bought a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, my favorite Champagne, and shared it with two friends. There are so many brands — foreign and domestic — on the market that it can be rather confusing to choose one you will enjoy.
I, too, got “taken for a ride” at an event not too long ago. A couple I knew invited me to a cocktail party at someone’s home. Yes, I decided to go, although I did not know anyone else in the crowd.
There was an open bar at this affair with soft drinks and champagne. Well, if there is champagne, that’s what I will enjoy. But, after four glasses, did I want another? Yes, I reluctantly replied.
I certainly did not feel any effect from the alcohol. My remark, walking back to the car was, “The champagne was flat and tasteless.”
My companions informed me it was Prosecco. What is that? It is a sparkling wine with little or no alcohol. I talked a lot at the party, but I was never invited back. I wonder why?
What is Prosecco? It is an Italian wine that was first produced in the area around Venice. Now it is also produced in several other areas of Italy. Prosecco is a sparkling wine that is mass produced — unlike the true champagne of France, where each bottle of champagne is fermented and handled individually.
There are many other varieties of sparkling wines, whose names also vary. They are produced from a variety of grapes, or blendings thereof, and they differ by region and country.
These sparkling wines may be fully sparkling, or they may have just a pleasing tingle on the tongue. The main difference between a sparkling wine and the true Champagne is the way they are produced and aged. Unlike sparkling wines, Champagne undergoes a second fermentation in the bottle in which it will be sold, rather than in a big wine tank. After fermentation in a big tank, the wine is bottled under pressure to preserve the bubbles.
Sparkling wine is a white wine with enough carbon dioxide to made it sparkling. It is usually made from white grapes, but it also can be made from red grapes whose juice is white.
The Madrid Treaty of 1891 gave France the legal protection for the use of the name champagne. Many countries signed this treaty prohibiting the use of the word champagne. The CIVC, a department of the French government, oversees the production of all French champagne, most of which is made in or near Rheims (north of Paris).
Thus, sparkling wine may be produced by any method, including fermentation in big tanks, while champagne must be made by the Methode Champenoise.
This traditional process of making champagne is like making two wines in one. While various steps of the original process have been mechanized, the basic technique has remained the same for 200 years.
The first step involves fermenting the base wine until it is completely dry. Then, the wine is transferred to individual bottles, where it will be fermented the second time. That step is eliminated in making sparkling wine. Thus, Prosecco, like all sparkling wine, is fermented only once. It’s good, but it is not champagne. It can fool anyone — even me.
Most people think of sparkling wine or champagne as a wine for cocktail parties. However, they are excellent food wines, too. However, one of my favorite cocktail snacks is a Caviar Mousse.
Caviar Mousse
» 2 ¼ teaspoons unflavored gelatin
» ¼ cup dry white wine
» 2 hard-boiled eggs
» ¼ cup mayonnaise
» ¼ cup sour cream
» 1 tablespoon grated shallot
» 4 ounces red caviar, drained
» 2 teaspoons lemon juice
» A pinch of white pepper
» ⅓ cup whipping cream
Sprinkle the gelatin over the wine or champagne in a small saucepan. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes and then place over low heat to dissolve the gelatin. Set aside to cool.
Sieve the hard-boiled eggs and gently combine them with the mayonnaise, sour cream, shallot, caviar and lemon juice. Add the gelatin mixture and blend to combine ingredients. Add pepper, seasoning to taste. Whip the cream until stiff and gently fold into the caviar mixture.
Lightly oil a 1½-cup decorative mold. Spoon the caviar mixture into the mold and chill for at least 4 hours. Quickly dip mold into hot water and unmold onto a bed of lettuce leaves arranged on a platter. Serve with toast points or crackers.
