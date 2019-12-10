My mother used to think that the holiday season was not official until a bowl of walnuts and a nutcracker were prominently displayed on the sideboard in the dinning room. With a special wish for a happy holiday season, she would crack a walnut or two and wish everyone Merry Christmas. Sometimes the walnut shell was so tough that she had to use a hammer to open the nut (and hit her finger).
Walnuts, along with almonds, have been the traditional holiday nuts for centuries in European countries. Pecans are an American phenomenon.
Walnuts have a rich history dating back thousands of years. They are the oldest tree foods known to man, dating back to 7000 B.C. The Romans called walnuts “Jupiter’s royal acorn.”
Early history indicates that English walnuts came from ancient Persia, where they were reserved for royalty. Thus, the walnut is often known as the “Persian walnut.”
The first historic reference to walnuts is from Babylon in the fifth century B.C. The ancient Greeks, in about the fourth century B.C. pressed walnuts for their oil. Records show that a century later, the Romans paid high prices for walnuts, because they were served by the nobility along with fruit for dessert.
Walnuts were traded along the Silk Road route between Asia and the Middle East. Caravans carried walnuts to far-off lands and, eventually, through sea trade, spread the popularity of the walnut around the world. Thus, these nuts became known as “English walnuts.”
The Indians of North America relied heavily on black walnuts for their food. Black walnut meat is extremely oily, which adds to its food value and taste, if used fresh. It also helps to preserve food.
The early English settlers in this country had to depend on the native black walnut because the English walnut tree seedlings they planted did not adapt to the new environment. Despite the availability, black walnuts did not and do not have a very pleasing taste when eaten raw. However, they retain more of their flavor when cooked. The greatest obstacle to the black walnut is its rough outer and inner shell; the native American nut has a dark brown, deeply ridged shell covering the strongly flavored kernel. It is very hard to open.
Even today, the most commonly known walnut is the English walnut. This hard-shelled nut has a wrinkled white kernel with two irregularly shaped halves covered with a light brown skin. The shell is thin and light tan and is made up of two distinct halves. In the United States, this species of walnut is generally called a “California walnut.”
The Franciscan fathers brought English walnut trees to the shores of California in the early 1700s from Mexico. Through their efforts, walnut trees were planted in the courtyards of the California missions, where they flourished in the Mediterranean-like climate.
The first commercial plantings of California walnuts began in 1867, when Joseph Saxton, an orchardist and nurseryman in Santa Barbara, planted English walnuts. Some 70 years later, the cultivation of California walnuts moved northward to the Central Valley. Better growing areas, improved irrigation ahd better pest control resulted in greater yearly yields of walnuts.
Luther Burbank is credited with early research in California walnut cultivation. Today, California walnuts account for 98 percent of the commercial U.S. supply and three-quarters of the world trade in English walnuts.
However, it is a long way from planting a walnut tree to that delicious nut you are munching on. After a walnut sapling is planted, it takes five to seven years to grow and produce the first nuts.
Harvesting of walnuts usually begins in late August, when the drying green hulls start to split, allowing the in-shell walnuts to be removed. This harvesting continues until late November. First, the orchard floor is swept clean, eliminating leaves and sticks. Then, mechanical shakers vigorously shake each tree, and many, many nuts fall to the ground. The nuts are then raked into rows to be picked up for cleaning.
The outer green husk is removed by a huller, and the nut is mechanically dehydrated (air-dried) to an 8% moisture level. This prevents deterioration of the nut and protects it during storage. The nuts are then sent to a packing plant, where they are graded.
Walnuts in the shell are graded into jumbo, large and medium. The walnuts to be shelled are mechanically cracked and then graded. Once the shelled walnuts are inspected for size and appearance, they are then ready to be packaged and shipped.
Walnuts are not just for snacking. They are an integral part of many cake and cookie recipes. Many Eastern European poultry recipes include walnuts, as do Far Eastern recipes.
The following Chinese Stir-fry chicken recipe is one of my favorites. It has been in my recipe file for many, many years. I got it when I took Chinese cooking classes when Allan and I were living in Menlo Park, California. Twice a week for eight weeks, 20 of us spent the afternoon with a Chinese instructor, learning to cook her native foods.
For ease of preparation, use 1½ pounds of boneless chicken breast.
Ho T’ao Chi Jing (Walnut Chicken)
» 2 pounds of chicken breast or 1½ pounds boneless chicken breast
» 2 tablespoons cornstarch
» 2 egg whites, unbeaten
» 1 cup walnut meats
» ¼ cup cooking oil
» 1 cup diced celery
• 1 can (5 ounces) water chestnuts, quartered
» ⅓ cup chicken broth
» 3 tablespoons soy sauce
» 1 tablespoon sherry
» 1 teaspoon sugar
» 3 slices fresh ginger root, minced
Cut the chicken into ½-inch cubes. Mix 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and beat the mixture into the egg whites with a fork. Add the chicken and mix until each piece is coated.
Heat the cooking oil in a large skillet or wok and add the walnuts. Fry the nuts until they are golden brown. Remove them and keep warm. Reheat the cooking oil and add the chicken, celery and water chestnuts. Fry for 4 minutes to cook the chicken.
Mix the chicken broth, sherry, sugar, ginger root and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Add to the chicken mixture and cook until thickened. Serve with rice and cooked vegetables, garnished with walnuts. Serves 4 to 6.
