When we get stumped trying to figure out how the world works, maybe we simply aren’t asking the right questions.
“We begin life, all of us, as little scientists,” physicist and author Brian Greene said. “We are born trying to figure things out.”
Then the little scientists start school. The process of asking questions gets a bit more formal. There are formulas to memorize and rules to remember.
“For many kids, it saps the wonder,” Greene said. “It drains the curiosity.”
A distance can begin to widen between children and the curiosity that keeps them engaged with the world.
Greene is professor of physics and mathematics and the director of Columbia University’s Center for Theoretical Physics. He’s the author of “The Elegant Universe,” “The Fabric of the Cosmos” and “The Hidden Reality.” But he started out as a child, and then a teen, with lots of questions.
“When I was a kid about 14 or 15, I started to ask the questions everyone asks,” he said. “Where do I come from? Where am I going?”
When Greene discovered physics, he learned a new way to approach the questions that intrigued him — “not just why there is a universe, but how did it come to be?” he said. Physics offered a language for discovering how things work, and a springboard for seeking answers to the questions close to his heart.
“The more you understand the hows, the more you can understand the whys,” he said.
Audience members can find out more about questions to ask — and where they might lead — when New Dominion Bookshop presents Greene’s multimedia event at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theater. Greene will be leading listeners on “a journey from the Big Bang to what scientists tell us will happen at the end of time — and then reach into the future.” The event is based on Greene’s new book, “Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe,” which Knopf will release this month.
Audiences have been embracing the themes of the book, Greene said. People are motivated by the search for meaning in life and a yearning for the significant and the eternal. The discovery that science can bring the same kinds of satisfaction people expect from the arts can reconnect them with the sense of wonder that fueled their imaginations so long ago, before the world got in the way.
“The reactions I’ve been getting, for me, are quite gratifying,” Greene said. Talking about pure science often results in “tickling the brain,” but the approach Greene takes with this book and presentation “is more visceral,” which helps people grasp the connections.
“By tying it into the human experience, people feel it in their bones, and not just in their brains,” Greene said.
Where do all those questions lead? Perhaps, if we’re lucky, it’s to “ a unity with the cosmos.”
“We are now in curious times, and perspective is vital,” he said.
Tickets are $30; each includes a signed copy of Greene’s new book. For tickets and details, go to theparamount.net or dial (434) 979-1333.
