In the short film “Baldwin Beauty,” traveling hairstylist Farrah has left familiar surroundings in Detroit in search of success in Los Angeles. While the traveling stylist searches for a new circle of friends and clients, she keeps her mind and heart open, led by the bonding experiences of dressing black hair.
“You just concentrate on this one moment in time and follow this adventure,” said director and writer Thembi Banks, whose creative character finds “a new tribe” of customers and friends and learns that she can put down roots in the City of Angels. “This is just the beginning. You want people to leave wondering what happens to her friends. ... It definitely leaves the door open.”
Banks’ film is one of seven scheduled to be screened at the second Indie Short Film Series, which gets started at 6 p.m. Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre. The event is an opportunity for film fans to learn more about the creative possibilities of the short-film genre.
“Certain stories and moments and characters are prime for the short-film genre,” Banks said. “It’ll give you a glimpse into a world or tell a point of view. It’s an ability to say something pithy and unique and powerful.”
Banks’ short “is a story about community and culture and tradition,” she said. “You bond with the person who fixes your crown, and the power and the beauty.”
Five of Saturday’s films were official selections at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. In addition to “Baldwin Beauty,” look for screenings of “The Devil’s Harmony,” which won the short-film jury award for best international fiction; the suspense thriller “Regret”; “Place,” a horror/comedy selection; and “Benevolent BA.”
Two films with local connections, “The Divide” and “Home Is Where the Hearth Is,” also will be included.
Nathan Moore of radio station WTJU 91.1 FM will serve as moderator for a panel discussion that’ll begin after the screening.
Saturday’s Indie Short Film Series is the second local event celebrating short films. The first, presented in November, featured award-winning shorts starring music producer Pharrell Williams.
Series founder Ty Cooper, himself a filmmaker, said he was motivated by the diversity offered by the world of short films — “not just diversity of race, but diversity of genre” — while planning the selections.
“For me, it was truly choosing films to put the audience on an emotional rollercoaster,” Cooper said.
The world of short films covers a lot of valuable storytelling ground, Cooper said. The genre offers opportunities for filmmakers who have creative ideas — but not necessarily the time or funding available to devote to feature-length films — to bring their ideas to the screen. One person may tell his or her tale in 15 to 20 minutes, while someone else may need only three to get a specific idea across.
“This is going to turn into a full-fledged short film festival next year,” Cooper said. “This is one film block to get people ready — to drum up support.”
The future festival will have three components: screenings of short films; discussions featuring directors, writers and other industry figures; and an educational component featuring workshops in writing, editing and other film disciplines. The spotlight will stay squarely on short films.
The next event is the series, set for April 18, will focus on a French film with subtitles. That film will be for adults only.
Saturday’s event is suitable for all ages, but parents should be aware that the films will include horror selections.
Doors to Saturday’s event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the films starting at 6 p.m. and the panel discussion right after the screening. Expect the event to come to a close by about 8:15 p.m.
For tickets, which are $9, go to Indie ShortFilmSeries.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.