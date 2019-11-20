If “White Christmas” is a sentimental part of your holiday season celebrations, the folks at Four County Players have a treat in store for you. On Friday evening, the community theater will open its production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” a stage show based on the classic 1954 film.
The story you love is still there: two former soldiers who are thriving in a postwar song-and-dance duo end up following a singing sister act to a struggling Vermont inn that’s owned by their former commander. The songs you expect have made the trip, too, including “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)” and, of course, “White Christmas.”
The stage version, however, gives a variety of other Irving Berlin songs some time in the warmth of the spotlight.
“You may say, ‘I love that song, but I never thought of it in the context of ‘White Christmas,’’’ director Edward Warwick White said.
Music director Kristin Baltes is leading a six-member band that draws on everything from trombones to jingle bells to give the music “a sweeping Hollywood Technicolor feel,” Warwick White said. “They sound fabulous.”
The stage show expands several Berlin songs into full musical numbers, and choreographer Mariko Schaper Doktor sets them in motion.
“People are going to love the choreography,” Warwick White said. “I don’t think there’s a happier sound than tap dancing. Mariko Doktor has just knocked it out of the park.”
Kate Lambert Cadaret is vocal director, preparing the singers for such classics as “I Love a Piano,” “Blue Skies” and “How Deep is the Ocean.”
Gary Warwick White plays Bob Wallace and Perry Medlin portrays Phil Davis — the song-and-dance men made famous by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, respectively. It turns out that the pairing is a Central Virginia first.
“Gary and Perry are both staples of the theater community, but this is their first time on stage together,” Edward Warwick White said. “They’ve got an incredible stage chemistry.”
Stephanie Kowalczyk — “she’s brand new to us, and she’s fabulous,” the director said — plays Betty Haynes, and Victoria Clement is Judy Haynes. Nailing a depiction of a believable sister act calls for not only a spot-on vocal blend, but also a “fabulous chemistry together as sisters,” Warwick White said. “It’s there. You can’t fake it; it has to be real.”
Also in the cast are Shannon Montague as Martha Watson, Jeff Ward as Gen. Henry Waverly and Bruce Young as Ralph Sheldrake. Hayden Mabie and Bernadette Moran are double cast in the role of Susan Waverly.
The ensemble members are Laura Aylor, Erin Batten, Juliana Buyaki, Cadessa Davis, Christian Eberle, Nick Heiderstadt, Gabby Lossia, Becca Lourie, Chante Mack, Sam Nordbrock, Erika Pierce, Rylan Snyder, Chad Sokolowski, Greyson Taylor, Christine Thalwitz, Leslie Claire Wood and Karen Zimet.
Several characters get more development in the stage version. Martha Watson, seen in the film as the inn’s nosy housekeeper, gets a fuller backstory; “she’s a former Broadway singer herself,” Warwick White said.
And in the stage show, Susan Waverly, the general’s granddaughter, is a 9-year-old girl. Whereas, in the film, Crosby sings “Counting Your Blessings” to Rosemary Clooney, the stage version calls for Gary Warwick White to sing it as a lullaby to young Susan.
The show relies on Kerry Moran as scenic designer, Michael Kneller as master carpenter, Amy Goffman as costume designer, Laura Mawyer as assistant costume designer, Kim Faulkinbury as lighting designer, Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt as hair and makeup designer, Carl R. Schwaner as sound designer and Meg Hoover as properties designer. The creative team also includes producer Tres Wells, production stage manager Linn Wood, assistant stage managers Karen Schlicht and Anneliese Mabie as assistant stage managers, Gary Warwick White as production manager and Nick Hagy as technical director.
The cast and crew are savoring long-awaited luxuries that other theater groups often take for granted — including making their costume changes indoors. “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is the first production in Four County Players’ home base since the completion of a new backstage area that keeps set pieces and costumes under the theater roof.
“It seems like it shouldn’t be a luxury, but after 47 years, people are delighted,” the director said. “It has opened new doors for us — literally and figuratively.”
Reservations are suggested, as several performances already have sold out. Keep in mind that there’s no “White Christmas” on Black Friday; there will not be a performance on Nov. 29. Learn more at fourcp.org or (540) 832-5355.
