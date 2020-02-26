Lewis Black’s beef with the maddening side of human nature is aging like a high-end steak, and it can be served with an almost surprising tenderness.
The Grammy Award-winning comedian, author and actor doesn’t back away from tough topics in his stand-up comedy show, which is coming to the Paramount Theater on Friday evening.
“I talk about what I always have,” Black said. “Stupidity on all levels.”
But under the get-off-my-lawn veneer of his popular stand-up persona is an optimist who’s frustrated by people who know better but insist on moving in ridiculous ways in a world that can make sense but doesn’t.
And in “It Gets Better Every Day,” the show Black’s bringing to the Paramount, the comedian makes it clear that no one is alone in head-scratching frustration.
Thanks to Black’s “The Rant Is Due” segment, audience members can recommend their own grievances to air. During the interactive portion at the end of his show, Black reads rants and questions that people have submitted on his website, lewisblack.com — “your rants, screamed live,” as the site puts it — so audience members can share the cathartic feeling and leave the adversity and absurdity of modern times behind for a while.
“What I do is kind of a 1950s TV show where there are two cameras and a flat screen,” Black said. “Then I do the Charlottesville show. Then I respond to what they’re saying — and sometimes I just let them say it.”
Black has done more than 400 of the live-streaming rants, in which “the audience gets to weigh in about anything — and I mean anything,” he said.
Audience members will hear fresh comedy from the creator of eight comedy albums — including two Grammy winners, “The Carnegie Hall Performance” and “Stark Raving Black” — and three bestselling books (“Nothing’s Sacred,” “Me of Little Faith” and “I’m Dreaming of a Black Christmas”).
Politics is only part of his show, and he isn’t playing favorites.
“I try to deal evenhandedly with both sides,” Black said. “Both sides, there’s no adults in the room. We’ve been moving that way for a long time, and we’re there.”
He talks about education and what students these days are and aren’t learning. Everyday life, with its loves, losses and joys, is well represented.
Longtime fans know that Black also brings a thoughtful approach to discussing others facets of life. His father died at age 101, and his mother is 101 now, “so I talk about parents getting older and taking care of them, and what it means,” he said.
Time and keen observation can bring an appreciation for “the humorous side of a very serious situation that no one was expecting,” he said.
“We’re not prepared for what’s coming next. We’re not ready — none of us,” Black said. “Nothing’s getting done. Nothing. That’s what we do; we avoid reality.”
Isolating what cranks up the current age’s absurdity levels is one thing. Staying ahead of it is another. Comedy, like everything else, has to keep moving.
“We’re between the age of the industrial and the age of the technical, and that’s what creates the anxiety,” Black said. “If people are coming to hear my jokes on that, I did that ten years ago. I’ve moved on.”
Black finds plenty of reasons to remain hopeful about life. Young people are among them.
“The kids are more equipped to deal with the age that’s coming,” Black said. “I think they’re more prepared for it.”
If you want to contribute a rant or question for Black to consider, take a few minutes to check out previous submissions at lewisblack.com.
There are guidelines. If you’re writing about politics, for instance, be sure to illustrate your points and opinions.
“I don’t need just your vitriol. I need facts,” Black said. “I need the explanation. If you really love the president, I need to know why.”
Even if you don’t submit a rant of your own for consideration, telling stress to take a hike for a couple of hours and sharing some laughs has its own rewards.
“Most of us know what stupid is, and we’re better than that,” Black said. “That’s what my show is about.”
“I talk about what’s really great about America, and I know it’s going to make them laugh.”
