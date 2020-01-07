Ivy Material Utilization Center fire

A semi-trailer filled with refuse caught on fire at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

An August fire is creating a January closing.

The Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 to allow crews to repair a building and equipment damaged in an Aug. 22. fire.

No one was injured in the fire, which was caused when a semi-trailer was discovered ablaze.

The center will resume normal operations on Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m.

