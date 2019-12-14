Hang some silver decorations on the Christmas tree, because Jim Brickman has spent 25 years touring, performing and recording.
The pianist will bring “A Christmas Celebration,” his 23rd annual tour to the Paramount Theater on Monday evening. His new album by the same name includes Brickman’s solo piano music and vocals, plus a military tribute.
The show will include Brickman’s trademark blend of traditional carols and popular seasonal tunes with his own compositions. Longtime listeners will be keeping an ear out for “If You Believe,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes” and “The Gift,” among other hits.
Making sure there’s something old and something new on Monday’s program is part of Brickman’s strategy for making the show enjoyable for date nights and family outings alike.
“Christmas is so much about memories and nostalgia, so you want to take people back to this place,” Brickman said. “I think, sometimes, my whole approach is I want to entertain and make people feel good.”
Planning the Christmas shows means selecting just the right combination of familiar material and the new songs Brickman would like to share.
“At Christmas, it’s sort of a whole different thing,” he said. “It’s important to do some songs that people are familiar with. I know, as an audiencegoer, I don’t want too much unfamiliar music. What makes people feel comfortable is something they know.”
It’s important to find room for his hits, too, because people look forward to hearing them.
“If you don’t play those, people ask, ‘Why didn’t you sing this song, or that song?’’’ Brickman said with a warm chuckle. “It’s kind of like you can’t change the hits, and you have to play them.”
Finding that comfortable balance is important, because it can help set the vibe for the entire evening. Brickman aims to create not only a satisfying musical environment, but also a sense of gathering and welcome.
“I’ve always been proud of the gathering aspect and the relationship aspect,” he said. “I’ve always thought that performing is a sharing experience.”
Having just a few musical guests with him and maintaining an intimate feel to the production help establish the holiday celebration feel he’s after. It helps keep audience members feeling close to the action.
“I think a lot of that comes from the fact that there are four people total on stage,” Brickman said. “It’s like you’re having a party at home, and friends are visiting.”
Brickman laughed. “There’s nowhere to hide behind a band,” he said.
