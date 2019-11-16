Have you arranged for the day when you or your aging parent can no longer live at home? Do you have a team of advocates and advisers ready to step in to help? Who do you call?
For many, Thanksgiving is one of few occasions for adult children and their parents to spend time together. This also could be a good time to have the talk, in person; phone and video calls are fine, but hardly as conducive to a good conversation as being in the same room.
First step is to communicate your wishes. If nothing else, let people know where to find your documents in which these wishes are stated. Who should handle day-to-day financial tasks, like paying bills? Do you have a particular rehab facility where you’d like to spend weeks and months if, heaven forbid, you have a bad fall? Or maybe just a place where you want not to be?
If you haven’t told others, then you’re asking those closest to you to figure out your wishes on their own.
If you’re the grown child, there is no need to wait for Mom or Dad to initiate the conversation. Bring it up yourself: “I can’t see you living anywhere else, but where would you want us to go if something happened?” If the response is “I have no plans on falling down the stairs,” or “I’m not as old as you think,” or other verbal stiff arms, I encourage you to hang in there.
“I’m serious; I don’t want you to be parked in some place you hate.”
None of us controls exactly how we’ll age physically and mentally. Not planning and not talking about this is, in my opinion, a big mistake. I know it can feel confrontational to broach the topic, but remind yourself that your concern is rooted in your love for your parent. (Or for your child who doesn’t want to have the conversation.)
Don’t let the upcoming holiday pass without letting others know the plan. The conversation could become a warm and bonding experience.
Good luck.
