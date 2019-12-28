As this decade ends, I think, increasingly, the biggest surprise for many investors is how the economy and the stock markets keep on going. So, let’s take a quick look back to see what happened, in very broad strokes, and what conclusions may we draw from it all.
Going into 2010, according to politicalcalculations.com, the S&P 500 index was at 1,124, with earnings of $54.29. Today, the index stands at around 3,200, with earnings at $138.08.
Oh, and dividends went from $22.24 to 57.84.
In other words, a really good decade. Future investing historians may be excused for expecting investors in this decade to have been happy and optimistic.
Somehow, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Wall Street Journal wrote in a recent article that “investors have pulled $135 billion from U.S. stock funds, the biggest withdrawal on record, according to data provider Lipper, which tracked the data back to 1992.”
If bull markets end when there is too much exuberance, it appears we have a long way to go.
It seems to me too many investors are too concerned about the next drop in stock prices, rather than potentially growing with stocks by holding on through those drops.
No doubt, for those with wavering faith in stock investing, this decade has served numerous scary moments to explain why stocks “right now, with all the uncertainty is not the best idea.
In 2010, we had a flash crash where the market dropped almost 9% in a matter of minutes. In 2011, we had a tsunami and nuclear crisis in Japan, and we had the U.S. debt downgrade and debt ceiling crisis. We had various iterations of quantitative easing. 2015 gave us a Greek loan default. And the year after we saw oil prices collapse from more than $100 a barrel to $26. 2016 also served us Brexit, while 2018 saw the start of a trade war with China. And this year, we saw the yield curve invert — which, at the time, was taken by many as a sure sign a recession was near. And now we have an upcoming election.
So much uncertainty.
Yet, through it all, the stock market kept on chugging. I believe it did so because there were so many additional factors impacting stock prices — and so many people, corporations and other organizations adjusting along the way in order to keep moving forward.
“Well, sure, this is all well and good, and about as helpful as telling us what the weather did yesterday. How about tomorrow and the next decade?”
More on that next week. Until then, enjoy the last few days of this decade. See you on the other side.
Good luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.