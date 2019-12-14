Are you investing for income? If so, keep in mind that investment income comes in many shapes and sizes.
First, investment income is the payment you may receive for owning an investment without selling. Stocks may pay dividends; bonds may pay interest; real estate may pay rent.
As you assess income investment opportunities, make sure you look at more than just the percentage payment. It is not hard to find investments paying upwards of 10% per year, but such investments typically come with added risk compared to lower-yielding instruments. You generally don’t get something for nothing.
Fixed income and common stocks are two of the main types of investments to consider when investing for income.
Fixed income, like bonds and CDs, normally pays interest at fixed intervals until maturity of the instrument itself. This interest payment is most often taxed at ordinary income tax rates. One exception is municipal bonds, which may be exempt from federal taxes and sometimes also state taxes. Interest from government bonds is exempt from state taxes.
Bonds are often referred to as “investment grade” (credit rating of BBB- or higher) or “high yield” (credit rating of BB+ or lower), which are sometimes referred to as junk bonds. Investment-grade bonds typically pay less interest than high-yield bonds. Highly rated borrowers pay less interest, since they’re more likely than lower-rated borrowers to pay the interest in full and on time.
Said another way, you typically don’t get higher interest payments without taking on more risk.
Another income investment is dividend-paying common stocks. Dividends from U.S. companies are most often paid quarterly. It is not unusual that companies raise dividends yearly, but they are under no obligation to do so. The raising of dividends may help you grow your investment income to keep up with inflation.
Keep in mind that companies also may reduce or even eliminate dividend payments. In general, dividends from common stocks are not as safe as interest from bonds.
Stock dividends are often taxed at a lower tax rate than ordinary income tax rates. Certain holding period requirements apply in order to receive the favorable tax treatment.
Additional income investment vehicles include real estate and some insurance products. If you are unsure of how to invest for income, consider seeking advice from an investment professional.
Good luck.
